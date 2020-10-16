Sign Up
Brandeis International Business School Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Brandeis International Business School virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Brandeis International Business School is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Brandeis International Business School virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Brandeis International Business School vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Brandeis International Business School campus by taking you around Waltham. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Brandeis International Business School virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Brandeis International Business School in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Brandeis International Business School is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Brandeis International Business School people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Brandeis International Business School and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Brandeis International Business School in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Brandeis International Business School?

For your convenience, below is a list of Brandeis International Business School places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Brandeis International Business School virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Brandeis International Business School on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Brandeis International Business School in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Brandeis International Business School virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Brandeis International Business School virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Brandeis International Business School virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Brandeis International Business School in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Brandeis International Business School. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Brandeis International Business School and Waltham during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:04
Meghna - welcome
Meghna Manohar Interview
My name is Meghna Manohar and I'm a BA/MA ambassador from Brandeis's International Business School. Check out this video to get to know me a little better!
01:36
Meghna - brandeis field projects
Meghna Manohar Academics
Hi! This is Meghna Manohar, a BA/MA ambassador from Brandeis's International Business School. In this video, I talk about field projects - a semester long group project where you're partnered with a real life company to solve a problem.
01:47
Selim - waltham
Selim Blliku
A brief description of the surrounding area of Brandeis University.
02:27
Meghna - brandeis career center
Meghna Manohar Interview
Hi! This is Meghna a BA/MA ambassador for Brandeis International Business School. In this video I talk about one of my favorite aspects of the business school, the Career Strategies and Engagement Center!
01:19
Meghna - brandeis faculty
Meghna Manohar Academics
Hi! My name is Meghna and I'm a BA/MA ambassador at Brandeis International Business School. In this video I talk about our amazing faculty!
01:50
Tita - welcome
Massan Attiopou Campus
The MBA program of Brandeis International Business School offers a unique opportunity to specialize in up to 2 fields.
02:04
Ishan-intro
Twama Nambili Interview
Meet Ishan!
02:04
Santoshi- intro
Santoshi Kumari Kotni Interview
Meet Santoshi, a masters student at Brandeis
00:55
Meghna - brandeis scholarships
Meghna Manohar Academics
In this video, I talk about scholarship process and the scholarships available for Brandeis's International Business School.
01:54
Why brandeis?
Demo Account Campus
Why Brandeis?
