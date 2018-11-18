Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Bridgewater College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Bridgewater College ?

Visiting Bridgewater College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Bridgewater College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Bridgewater as well. Remember that Bridgewater is also catering to 1823 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Bridgewater College ?

The Bridgewater College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Bridgewater. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Comfort Inn at Bridgewater College
  • Holiday Inn Express Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Crimson Inn at Bridgewater College
  • Silver Lake Bed and Breakfast at Bridgewater College
  • Hampton Inn Harrisonburg - South at Bridgewater College
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Harrisonburg, VA at Bridgewater College
  • Affordable Corporate Suites at Bridgewater College
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center at Bridgewater College
  • Hampton Inn Harrisonburg - University at Bridgewater College
  • Meadow View Bed and Breakfast at Bridgewater College
  • The Village Inn Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Ramada by Wyndham Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Valley Suites Extended Stay Hotel at Bridgewater College
  • Sleep Inn & Suites at Bridgewater College
  • Stonewall Jackson Inn Bed & Breakfast at Bridgewater College
  • By the Side of the Road Getaway Lodging at Bridgewater College
  • Econo Lodge at Bridgewater College
  • Motel 6 Harrisonburg - South at Bridgewater College
  • Budget Inn at Bridgewater College
  • Quality Inn at Bridgewater College
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Motel 6 Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Joshua Wilton House at Bridgewater College
  • Courtyard by Marriott Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Candlewood Suites Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Harrisonburg at Bridgewater College

What do families do in Bridgewater when they visit Bridgewater College ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Bridgewater. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Bridgewater College and see for yourself how the student make use of Bridgewater.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Bridgewater College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:11
Introduction of my tour
Sydney Cook Campus
This is my introduction video for my tour of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, VA! I will discuss things about myself that will relate to my future videos. I also started in my dorm room, so I could transition into showing you my dorm room in the next video! Enjoy!
03:27
My dorm: blue ridge
Sydney Cook Dorms
This is a tour of my upperclassman dorm, Blue Ridge. In this video, you will see the outside of the building, the study lounge, and my dorm room.
03:27
Freshmen residence buildings
Sydney Cook Dorms
This is a tour of the Freshmen Residence Buildings at BC. In this video, you can also find examples of what a single and a standard double room will look like. Hopefully, this video will help prospective students know what their future room could look like!
03:12
Upperclassmen housing
Sydney Cook Dorms
This is a tour explaining some of the upperclassmen housing on campus. These include: Blue Ridge, Heritage, Wright, The Wampler Towers, the Cottages, the Stone Village, and the Crimson Inn. In this video, you will see 3 examples from this list: a quad in Blue Ridge, the Wampler Towers, and a tour of one of the Cottages!
01:06
Quad: campus mall
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of what we consider our only quad on campus which we call the Campus Mall. When it is warmer outside, students will bring their hammocks and towels to relax, study, and enjoy the outdoors. Also, Campus events have been held here.
01:55
Main dining hall: kcc
Sydney Cook Food
This is a tour of our only dining hall on campus called the KCC. You get unlimited swipes for your meal plan, which is a plus when only having one dining hall to eat in. It is buffet style, so I will show you around then different stations.
01:03
The link gym
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of the Link Gym that can be found on the third floor between the residence buildings Heritage and Wright. Students can go to this gym instead of going to the larger gym on campus. I prefer this gym because when I go there is typically no one in there, and is more peaceful for me.
02:05
The funkhouser center
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of our main/larger gym on BC’s campus called the Funkhouser Center. There’s a lot more equipment and space to use for everyone’s workout needs here than what can be found at the Link Gym. I will show you around the different rooms that are in the Funk in this video!
01:38
Nininger gym
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of the Nininger Gym on campus. This is where sporting events, like basketball and volleyball games, take place. Also, it is where all of the atheletic teams’ locker rooms are, and where the athletic training center is located. Nininger also has a part of its building dedicated to Bridgewater College’s Sports Hall of Fame that you will see in this video!
02:14
Jopson stadium
Sydney Cook
This is a video about BC’s Jolson stadium where sporting events, like football and lacrosse games, take place! I included some videos of the recent football game day for you to enjoy as well!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved