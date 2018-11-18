Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Bridgewater College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Bridgewater College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 22 tour videos for Bridgewater College , so you can expect to spend between 66 to 110 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Bridgewater College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Bridgewater College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Bridgewater College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Bridgewater College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bridgewater, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Bridgewater College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bridgewater weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Bridgewater College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Bridgewater College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Bridgewater College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Bridgewater College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bridgewater if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Bridgewater College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Bridgewater College ?

Below is a list of every Bridgewater College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Bridgewater College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Bridgewater College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Bridgewater College students!

What is city Bridgewater, VA like?

Bridgewater is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Bridgewater College .

Who are the tour guides for Bridgewater College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Bridgewater College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Bridgewater College tours:

Bridgewater College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Bridgewater College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bridgewater and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Bridgewater College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:11
Introduction of my tour
Sydney Cook Campus
This is my introduction video for my tour of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, VA! I will discuss things about myself that will relate to my future videos. I also started in my dorm room, so I could transition into showing you my dorm room in the next video! Enjoy!
03:27
My dorm: blue ridge
Sydney Cook Dorms
This is a tour of my upperclassman dorm, Blue Ridge. In this video, you will see the outside of the building, the study lounge, and my dorm room.
03:27
Freshmen residence buildings
Sydney Cook Dorms
This is a tour of the Freshmen Residence Buildings at BC. In this video, you can also find examples of what a single and a standard double room will look like. Hopefully, this video will help prospective students know what their future room could look like!
03:12
Upperclassmen housing
Sydney Cook Dorms
This is a tour explaining some of the upperclassmen housing on campus. These include: Blue Ridge, Heritage, Wright, The Wampler Towers, the Cottages, the Stone Village, and the Crimson Inn. In this video, you will see 3 examples from this list: a quad in Blue Ridge, the Wampler Towers, and a tour of one of the Cottages!
01:06
Quad: campus mall
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of what we consider our only quad on campus which we call the Campus Mall. When it is warmer outside, students will bring their hammocks and towels to relax, study, and enjoy the outdoors. Also, Campus events have been held here.
01:55
Main dining hall: kcc
Sydney Cook Food
This is a tour of our only dining hall on campus called the KCC. You get unlimited swipes for your meal plan, which is a plus when only having one dining hall to eat in. It is buffet style, so I will show you around then different stations.
01:03
The link gym
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of the Link Gym that can be found on the third floor between the residence buildings Heritage and Wright. Students can go to this gym instead of going to the larger gym on campus. I prefer this gym because when I go there is typically no one in there, and is more peaceful for me.
02:05
The funkhouser center
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of our main/larger gym on BC’s campus called the Funkhouser Center. There’s a lot more equipment and space to use for everyone’s workout needs here than what can be found at the Link Gym. I will show you around the different rooms that are in the Funk in this video!
01:38
Nininger gym
Sydney Cook Campus
This is a tour of the Nininger Gym on campus. This is where sporting events, like basketball and volleyball games, take place. Also, it is where all of the atheletic teams’ locker rooms are, and where the athletic training center is located. Nininger also has a part of its building dedicated to Bridgewater College’s Sports Hall of Fame that you will see in this video!
02:14
Jopson stadium
Sydney Cook
This is a video about BC’s Jolson stadium where sporting events, like football and lacrosse games, take place! I included some videos of the recent football game day for you to enjoy as well!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved