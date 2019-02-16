Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Bridgewater State University (BSU)

2024 BSU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 63.0% of freshman live on campus at BSU?

What type of housing does BSU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at BSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 81.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 19.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Bridgewater State University (BSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Bridgewater State University (BSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Bridgewater State University (BSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Bridgewater State University (BSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Bridgewater State University (BSU) dorm rooms?

The Bridgewater State University (BSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Bridgewater State University (BSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Bridgewater State University (BSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

01:09
Apartment tour!
Dominique Durden Dorms
This is just a quick tour of the student apartment building I live in! Living in the apartments is a little different than the traditional residencies, because you don’t really need a meal plan, it’s just enough apartment where you feel like an adult without having to figure everything out at one time!
01:43
About connect cards!
Dominique Durden Dorms
So, if there’s one thing that’s really important, it’s this card. It is your LIFE at BSU. It holds your meal plan, food, AND access to your room, plus other academically important things.
00:49
Laundry how-to!
Dominique Durden Dorms
Just a quick how-to on laundry! Though modeled in the student apartments, the process is the exact same throughout all of the residence halls!
00:51
Apartment tour part iii
Dominique Durden Dorms
The third installation of my apartment tour!
00:47
Apartment tour part ii
Dominique Durden Dorms
Here’s just a quick tour of the inside of my apartment!

Bridgewater State University (BSU)

01:43
About connect cards!
Dominique Durden Dorms
So, if there’s one thing that’s really important, it’s this card. It is your LIFE at BSU. It holds your meal plan, food, AND access to your room, plus other academically important things.
00:49
Laundry how-to!
Dominique Durden Dorms
Just a quick how-to on laundry! Though modeled in the student apartments, the process is the exact same throughout all of the residence halls!
00:51
Apartment tour part iii
Dominique Durden Dorms
The third installation of my apartment tour!
00:47
Apartment tour part ii
Dominique Durden Dorms
Here’s just a quick tour of the inside of my apartment!

Bridgewater State University (BSU) 128 Burrill Ave

01:09
Apartment tour!
Dominique Durden Dorms
This is just a quick tour of the student apartment building I live in! Living in the apartments is a little different than the traditional residencies, because you don’t really need a meal plan, it’s just enough apartment where you feel like an adult without having to figure everything out at one time!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved