Bridgewater State University (BSU)
2024 BSU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 63.0% of freshman live on campus at BSU?
What type of housing does BSU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at BSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|81.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|19.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Bridgewater State University (BSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Bridgewater State University (BSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Bridgewater State University (BSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Bridgewater State University (BSU) feel like home!
- Rondileau Campus Center Dorm at Bridgewater State University (BSU)
- Angkor Thom Dorm at Bridgewater State University (BSU)
- 131 Summer St Dorm at Bridgewater State University (BSU)
- Bridgewater State University Dorm at Bridgewater State University (BSU)
- East Campus Commons Dorm at Bridgewater State University (BSU)
- Phnom Krom Dorm at Bridgewater State University (BSU)
- 128 Burrill Ave Dorm at Bridgewater State University (BSU)
What are the dimensions of Bridgewater State University (BSU) dorm rooms?
The Bridgewater State University (BSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Bridgewater State University (BSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Bridgewater State University (BSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: