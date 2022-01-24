How long do Brigham and Women's Hospital tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 44 tour videos for Brigham and Women's Hospital, so you can expect to spend between 132 to 220 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Brigham and Women's Hospital and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Brigham and Women's Hospital tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Brigham and Women's Hospital tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Brigham and Women's Hospital in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Brigham and Women's Hospital, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Brigham and Women's Hospital website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Brigham and Women's Hospital tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Brigham and Women's Hospital starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Brigham and Women's Hospital students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Brigham and Women's Hospital admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Brigham and Women's Hospital?

Below is a list of every Brigham and Women's Hospital building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Brigham and Women's Hospital tour?

All CampusReel tours for Brigham and Women's Hospital include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Brigham and Women's Hospital students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Who are the tour guides for Brigham and Women's Hospital on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Brigham and Women's Hospital tours:

Brigham and Women's Hospital, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Brigham and Women's Hospital is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Brigham and Women's Hospital in person.