Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Brigham and Women's Hospital Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Brigham and Women's Hospital tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 44 tour videos for Brigham and Women's Hospital, so you can expect to spend between 132 to 220 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Brigham and Women's Hospital and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Brigham and Women's Hospital tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Brigham and Women's Hospital tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Brigham and Women's Hospital in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Brigham and Women's Hospital, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Brigham and Women's Hospital website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Brigham and Women's Hospital tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Brigham and Women's Hospital starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Brigham and Women's Hospital students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Brigham and Women's Hospital admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Brigham and Women's Hospital?

Below is a list of every Brigham and Women's Hospital building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Brigham and Women's Hospital tour?

All CampusReel tours for Brigham and Women's Hospital include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Brigham and Women's Hospital students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Who are the tour guides for Brigham and Women's Hospital on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Brigham and Women's Hospital tours:

Brigham and Women's Hospital, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Brigham and Women's Hospital is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Brigham and Women's Hospital in person.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:00
What the brigham family means to me with danny
Demo Account Campus
What the Brigham Family Means to Me with Danny
00:58
What i love about the clinical training at brigham and women's hospital with danny
Demo Account Campus
What I love About the Clinical Training at Brigham and Women's Hospital with Danny
01:02
What i love about brigham and women's hospital with diana
Demo Account Campus
What I Love About Brigham and Women's Hospital with Diana
02:45
Clinical training at brigham and women's hospital with lauren and jim
Demo Account Campus
Clinical Training at Brigham and Women's Hospital with Lauren and Jim
00:50
Outpatient training at brigham and women's hospital with lauren and jim
Demo Account Campus
Outpatient Training at Brigham and Women's Hospital with Lauren and Jim
00:34
What daniel loves about working with the brigham housestaff
Demo Account Campus
What Daniel Loves About Working with the Brigham Housestaff
00:32
Why daniel came on staff at brigham and women's hospital
Demo Account Campus
Why Daniel Came on Staff at Brigham and Women's Hospital
00:43
What it's like to interview for a fellowship as a brigham resident with danny
Demo Account Campus
What It's Like to Interview for a Fellowship as a Brigham Resident with Danny
00:44
Why danny came back for chief residency at brigham and women's hospital
Demo Account Campus
Why Danny Came Back for Chief Residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital
01:24
David's favorite place at brigham and women's hospital
Demo Account Campus
David's Favorite Place at Brigham and Women's Hospital
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved