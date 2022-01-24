Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Brigham and Women's Hospital Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Brigham and Women's Hospital virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Brigham and Women's Hospital is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Brigham and Women's Hospital virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Brigham and Women's Hospital vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Brigham and Women's Hospital campus by taking you around Boston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Brigham and Women's Hospital virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Brigham and Women's Hospital in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Brigham and Women's Hospital is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Brigham and Women's Hospital people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Brigham and Women's Hospital and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Brigham and Women's Hospital in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Brigham and Women's Hospital?

For your convenience, below is a list of Brigham and Women's Hospital places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Brigham and Women's Hospital virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Brigham and Women's Hospital on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Brigham and Women's Hospital in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Brigham and Women's Hospital virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Brigham and Women's Hospital virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Brigham and Women's Hospital virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Brigham and Women's Hospital in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Brigham and Women's Hospital. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Trending Now
01:00
What the brigham family means to me with danny
Demo Account Campus
What the Brigham Family Means to Me with Danny
00:58
What i love about the clinical training at brigham and women's hospital with danny
Demo Account Campus
What I love About the Clinical Training at Brigham and Women's Hospital with Danny
01:02
What i love about brigham and women's hospital with diana
Demo Account Campus
What I Love About Brigham and Women's Hospital with Diana
02:45
Clinical training at brigham and women's hospital with lauren and jim
Demo Account Campus
Clinical Training at Brigham and Women's Hospital with Lauren and Jim
00:50
Outpatient training at brigham and women's hospital with lauren and jim
Demo Account Campus
Outpatient Training at Brigham and Women's Hospital with Lauren and Jim
00:34
What daniel loves about working with the brigham housestaff
Demo Account Campus
What Daniel Loves About Working with the Brigham Housestaff
00:32
Why daniel came on staff at brigham and women's hospital
Demo Account Campus
Why Daniel Came on Staff at Brigham and Women's Hospital
00:43
What it's like to interview for a fellowship as a brigham resident with danny
Demo Account Campus
What It's Like to Interview for a Fellowship as a Brigham Resident with Danny
00:44
Why danny came back for chief residency at brigham and women's hospital
Demo Account Campus
Why Danny Came Back for Chief Residency at Brigham and Women's Hospital
01:24
David's favorite place at brigham and women's hospital
Demo Account Campus
David's Favorite Place at Brigham and Women's Hospital
