Bucknell University Dining & Food

00:40
Bostwick market place! bucknell's caf!
Colleen Hull Food
Welcome to Bucknell's main cafetería! As a freshman I have an anytime Access meal plan so that means as many swipes as I want!
03:13
Walking through coleman hall
Caroline T. Food
This is a walk through coleman and to the dining hall! Coleman houses most of the humanity classes and the language department!
01:27
First night and a great place to study!
Colleen Hull Food
First year students at bucknell participate in First Night, a special tradition held after the first semester of college! Following first Night, we Took a trip to seventh street cafe! A Great place for matcha and studying!
03:07
Dining options
Alana Bortman Food
Here’s an overview of the dining options here on campus. The “caf” inside the ELC building is where you swipe in, like a traditional dining hall. The Bison and Macdonald Commons are both a la carte style dining. All freshman have unlimited swipes at the caf.
02:55
The dining hall
Caroline T. Food
This is Bucknell's main dining hall. Here students get unlimited food swipes and the caf is open until 12, with gluten free, dairy free, and vegan options.
02:41
The bison
Caroline T. Food
The Bison is a student favorite on campus, with a variety of different foods you can choose from. People like it more because not only does it have more personalization in it's food options, but it has a more relaxing environment than the main dining hall.

