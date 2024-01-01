YOU'RE WATCHING
Bucknell University Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
00:40
Bostwick market place! bucknell's caf!
Welcome to Bucknell's main cafetería! As a freshman I have an anytime Access meal plan so that means as many swipes as I want!
03:13
Walking through coleman hall
This is a walk through coleman and to the dining hall! Coleman houses most of the humanity classes and the language department!
01:27
First night and a great place to study!
First year students at bucknell participate in First Night, a special tradition held after the first semester of college! Following first Night, we Took a trip to seventh street cafe! A Great place for matcha and studying!
03:07
Dining options
Here’s an overview of the dining options here on campus. The “caf” inside the ELC building is where you swipe in, like a traditional dining hall. The Bison and Macdonald Commons are both a la carte style dining. All freshman have unlimited swipes at the caf.
02:55
The dining hall
This is Bucknell's main dining hall. Here students get unlimited food swipes and the caf is open until 12, with gluten free, dairy free, and vegan options.
Bucknell University
03:13
Walking through coleman hall
This is a walk through coleman and to the dining hall! Coleman houses most of the humanity classes and the language department!
Bucknell University 7th Street Cafe
Bucknell University Bostwick Cafeteria
Bucknell University Moore Ave
02:55
The dining hall
This is Bucknell's main dining hall. Here students get unlimited food swipes and the caf is open until 12, with gluten free, dairy free, and vegan options.