So I'm about to show you inside our business building. To me, the business building is like one of the prettiest buildings on campus. I look around me just kind of you guys on such a snow building. You got stairs up here, and I want to show you up here because, um I know. There's a whole bunch of classrooms and stuff and it's like connected to the outside, and I think it's for school. He's got these trees below you And what? Not as you're walking to class. It's a class going on in most of these right now. This is business building coming in here like it's not just business classes in here. This is where I have my anthropology class, you know, maybe have, like, social sciences in here, that kind of thing. Yeah, and they also, as I get a little outlook onto the parking lot of campus, but the business building.