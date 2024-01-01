YOU'RE WATCHING
Drexel University Campus
01:09
Drexel's gerri c. lebow college of business
Drexel student, Lizzy, shows you around Gerri C. Lebow Hall, commonly known as "G Hall" due to there being the Lebow Hall for engineering as well. This building houses all the business classes and was recently named one of the top 10 business schools in the U.S. by Forbs! There's a Starbucks in this building that students love!
00:33
Places you want to see on campus pt. 1
In this video I take you to the Dragon Statue, watch to find out what cool tradition happens at the statue!
01:08
Drexel's recreational center
Nneoma takes you on a tour of the best gym in Philadelphia (you can see for yourself!) It's a beautiful four story gym with an Olympic size swimming pool, squash center and high tech work out machinery.
10:13
Freshman year week in my life
Follow me around a typical week in the life of a college student at Drexel.
00:17
Tommy the water boy
Nneoma shows you one of Drexel's gems on campus!. Tommy, the water boy is said to be a good luck charm for exams and finals. So you'll always catch students rubbing Tommy's foot during finals week.
00:53
Quad life
Here I show you a popular quad on campus (during the warmer months) since it was cold and dreary this day none was there.