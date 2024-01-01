Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Drexel University Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:01
Athlectic center
India Dorsey Campus
Our athletic center is great both inside and out!
00:43
Meet me & welcome to drexel
India Dorsey Campus
Hello I am just introducing myself and the campus in the video.
01:09
Drexel's gerri c. lebow college of business
lizzy friedman Campus
Drexel student, Lizzy, shows you around Gerri C. Lebow Hall, commonly known as "G Hall" due to there being the Lebow Hall for engineering as well. This building houses all the business classes and was recently named one of the top 10 business schools in the U.S. by Forbs! There's a Starbucks in this building that students love!
01:21
A view of the quad and classroom buildings
Campus
Nneoma shows us the classroom quad.
00:33
Places you want to see on campus pt. 1
India Dorsey Campus
In this video I take you to the Dragon Statue, watch to find out what cool tradition happens at the statue!
01:08
Drexel's recreational center
Campus
Nneoma takes you on a tour of the best gym in Philadelphia (you can see for yourself!) It's a beautiful four story gym with an Olympic size swimming pool, squash center and high tech work out machinery.
10:13
Freshman year week in my life
Catherine Mae Campus
Follow me around a typical week in the life of a college student at Drexel.
01:14
Interview pt. 1
India Dorsey Academics
This is my roommate giving her opinion on Drexel.
00:17
Tommy the water boy
Campus
Nneoma shows you one of Drexel's gems on campus!. Tommy, the water boy is said to be a good luck charm for exams and finals. So you'll always catch students rubbing Tommy's foot during finals week.
04:13
Get lost in the main building with lizzy!
lizzy friedman Campus
Lizzy takes you through Drexel's historic Main Building and wanders through the halls for the true inside look. The main building is huge and beautiful. It's an important building to note at Drexel.
SHOW MORE

Drexel University

01:01
Athlectic center
India Dorsey Campus
Our athletic center is great both inside and out!
00:43
Meet me & welcome to drexel
India Dorsey Campus
Hello I am just introducing myself and the campus in the video.
01:09
Drexel's gerri c. lebow college of business
lizzy friedman Campus
Drexel student, Lizzy, shows you around Gerri C. Lebow Hall, commonly known as "G Hall" due to there being the Lebow Hall for engineering as well. This building houses all the business classes and was recently named one of the top 10 business schools in the U.S. by Forbs! There's a Starbucks in this building that students love!
00:33
Places you want to see on campus pt. 1
India Dorsey Campus
In this video I take you to the Dragon Statue, watch to find out what cool tradition happens at the statue!
10:13
Freshman year week in my life
Catherine Mae Campus
Follow me around a typical week in the life of a college student at Drexel.
01:14
Interview pt. 1
India Dorsey Academics
This is my roommate giving her opinion on Drexel.
00:17
Tommy the water boy
Campus
Nneoma shows you one of Drexel's gems on campus!. Tommy, the water boy is said to be a good luck charm for exams and finals. So you'll always catch students rubbing Tommy's foot during finals week.
00:53
Quad life
India Dorsey Campus
Here I show you a popular quad on campus (during the warmer months) since it was cold and dreary this day none was there.
11:57
Day in my life
Catherine Mae Campus
follow me around a typical day in the life of a graphic design freshman at Drexel University

Drexel University Daskalakis Athletic Center

01:08
Drexel's recreational center
Campus
Nneoma takes you on a tour of the best gym in Philadelphia (you can see for yourself!) It's a beautiful four story gym with an Olympic size swimming pool, squash center and high tech work out machinery.

Drexel University Drexel University URBN Center

02:55
Urbn center @ drexel university
lizzy friedman Campus
Westphal College of Media Arts & Design student, Lizzy, shows you around the Urbn Center at Drexel University. A super artsy interesting building! If you'll be a Westphal student, get ready to be in this building a lot!

Drexel University Main Building

04:13
Get lost in the main building with lizzy!
lizzy friedman Campus
Lizzy takes you through Drexel's historic Main Building and wanders through the halls for the true inside look. The main building is huge and beautiful. It's an important building to note at Drexel.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved