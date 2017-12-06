Duke University
2024 Duke Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Duke?
What type of housing does Duke provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Duke, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Duke University?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Duke University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Duke University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Duke University feel like home!
- Wilson Gymnasium Dorm at Duke University
- Bryan Center Dorm at Duke University
- French Science Center Dorm at Duke University
- William R Perkins Library Dorm at Duke University
- Few Quadrangle Dorm at Duke University
- Duke Student Wellness Center Dorm at Duke University
- Bostock Library Dorm at Duke University
- Brodhead Center Dorm at Duke University
- Innovation Co-Lab Dorm at Duke University
- Wilson Recreation Center Dorm at Duke University
- Duke University Chapel Dorm at Duke University
- Gross Hall Dorm at Duke University
- Duke University - Main Campus Dorm at Duke University
What are the dimensions of Duke University dorm rooms?
The Duke University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Duke University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Duke University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
