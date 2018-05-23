Vanderbilt University
2024 Vanderbilt University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Vanderbilt University?
What type of housing does Vanderbilt University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Vanderbilt University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Vanderbilt University?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Vanderbilt University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Vanderbilt University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Vanderbilt University feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Vanderbilt University dorm rooms?
The Vanderbilt University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Vanderbilt University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Vanderbilt University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
