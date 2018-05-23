Sign Up
Vanderbilt University

2024 Vanderbilt University Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Vanderbilt University?

What type of housing does Vanderbilt University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Vanderbilt University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Vanderbilt University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Vanderbilt University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Vanderbilt University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Vanderbilt University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Vanderbilt University dorm rooms?

The Vanderbilt University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Vanderbilt University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Vanderbilt University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

10:28
Elizabeth's dorm room
Dorms
The authentic and classic dorm room tour. There are many different dorm houses on Commons (which is where first-years live), as well as different styles!
00:55
Stambaugh house common room
Dorms
Here is a quick video of my common room and what it typically looks like during the day when people are home.
00:14
Snowing at vandyland !!
Dorms
Here is a quick video of one of the few days that it snowed this winter at Vanderbilt on Commons!
05:22
Elizabeth shows her morning routine
Dorms
A regular morning routine at Vandy is not much different from your routine at home! You might go to shower in the morning, or just brush your teeth. You can get breakfast the night before if you don't think you'll have enough time, grab something quick to eat at Munchie Mart in the morning, or eat breakfast at the Commons dining hall. Just remember that breakfast is a very important meal! And, go to your classes, even if you really don't want to sometimes!
02:58
Here is my double!
Dorms
Here is a short video showing what my room looks like. Sorry it's a bit messy! We have (provided by school) two beds (These can be lofted to fit your desk under it or it can go to the floor), two desks, two closets, a mirror, four sets of drawers, two chairs, a thermostat, a trash can, a recycling bin, and outlets. We purchased a TV, a refrigerator (under my roommate's bed) and microwave (But Vanderbilt has an option for you to rent these things for a year), a tea kettle, a fish bowl, a book shelf under the TV, a mat for sleeping, and lots of smaller items. Let me know if you have any questions! Feel free to message me on instagram @douglas.finn !!

