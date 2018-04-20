Sign Up
Emory University

2024 Emory University Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Emory University ?

What type of housing does Emory University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Emory University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 52.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 4.0
Fraternity Housing true 8.0
Single-student Apartments true 35.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at Emory University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Emory University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Emory University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Emory University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Emory University dorm rooms?

The Emory University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Emory University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Emory University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

08:55
Move-in day: emory university
Montana Schelchere Dorms
MOVE IN DAY AT EMORY UNIVERSITY! This vlog shows you the process I went through moving into my dorm for my second year of school. I gave a mini tour of the campus and of the dorm I lived in that year.
01:02
A tour of east village: where i live :)
Dorms
East Village is made up of three different dorms: Eliezer, Murdy, and Fleming. I live in Murdy and I LOVE it.
00:59
Mikaila shows you around the freshman housing quad
Dorms
Emory Freshman Quad
01:00
Mikaila gives you a tour of clairmont campus - upper classmen housing options
Dorms
Emory Clairmont Campus is an option that upperclassmen have to live in. Larger rooms and nicer amenities, these make a great place to live if you want to stay close to campus.
00:31
Mikaila shows you a dorm room in raoul!
Dorms
Emory Raoul Freshman Dorm
01:51
A tour of murdy 348!!
Dorms
My beautiful roommate, Kim, and I show you our dorm room in Murdy Hall (we cleaned it just for you). So, welcome to the "babe cave" as we call it ;)
00:25
Mikaila shows you a dorm room in complex hall
Dorms
Emory Complex Freshman Dorm
01:04
A tour of a dorm room in jrc
Dorms
Here is a tour of a dorm room in JRC. You can see the differences between East village rooms and West village rooms and see which one fits your style better.
00:50
A tour of west village jrc
Dorms
The other side of our small campus is known as West Village There are two dorms that make up West Village: Haygood and Jolly Residential Center. This video only focuses on the JRC because that is where my friend lives now :) The JRC is almost in the center of campus, making it super convenient to get to places like the dining hall, the science building, and the mail center quickly. Next year, as a sophomore, I am living in the JRC and I'm super excited!

