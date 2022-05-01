Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Evergreen Valley College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Evergreen Valley College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Evergreen Valley College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Evergreen Valley College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Evergreen Valley College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Evergreen Valley College campus by taking you around San Jose. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Evergreen Valley College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Evergreen Valley College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Evergreen Valley College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Evergreen Valley College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Evergreen Valley College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Evergreen Valley College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Evergreen Valley College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Evergreen Valley College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Evergreen Valley College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Evergreen Valley College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Evergreen Valley College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Evergreen Valley College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Evergreen Valley College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Evergreen Valley College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Evergreen Valley College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Evergreen Valley College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Evergreen Valley College and San Jose during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:38
Why nan loves the evc campus
Demo Account Campus
Why Nan Loves the EVC Campus
01:53
How my evc professors have impacted me with nan
Demo Account Campus
How My EVC Professors Have Impacted Me with Nan
01:47
More about what i've learned from my professors at evc with nan
Demo Account Campus
More About What I've Learned from My Professors at EVC with Nan
02:12
Meet jasmyne, a dual-enrollment student at evergreen valley college
Demo Account Campus
Meet Jasmyne, a Dual-Enrollment Student at Evergreen Valley College
01:34
Classroom environment, learning environment, and content: 3 reasons why jasmyne loves evergreen valley college
Demo Account Campus
Classroom Environment, Learning Environment, and Content: 3 Reasons Why Jasmyne Loves Evergreen Valley College
01:57
Meet trong, a business administration student at evc
Demo Account Academics
Meet Trong, a Business Administration student at EVC
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved