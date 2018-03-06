When is the best time to visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

Visiting Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of New York as well. Remember that New York is also catering to 9571 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in New York. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Hotel Metro NYC at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Flatiron Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Millennium at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hotel Mela Times Square at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Arlo NoMad at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

The New Yorker, A Wyndham Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hilton Garden Inn New York/West 35th Street at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Holiday Inn Express New York City - Chelsea at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Holiday Inn Manhattan 6th Ave - Chelsea at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Row NYC at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Lex Hotel NYC at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Holiday Inn Express Times Square South at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hilton New York Fashion District at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Holiday Inn New York City - Times Square at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hyatt Place New York/Midtown -South at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Pod 51 Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Blue Moon Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hotel Pennsylvania at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Crowne Plaza HY36 Midtown Manhattan at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hilton Garden Inn Times Square at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

EVEN Hotels New York - Times Square South at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Seton Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

The Manhattan at Times Square Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Bryant Park Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Four Points by Sheraton Midtown - Times Square at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hotel Edison at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Washington Square Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan Chelsea at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Pod Hotel Times Square at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Paramount Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

YOTEL New York at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Midtown East at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

New York Marriott Marquis at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Manhattan-Chelsea at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York City - Chelsea at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hampton Inn Manhattan / Times Square South at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Herald Square at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Sanctuary Hotel New York Times Square at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Holiday Inn Express Manhattan Midtown West at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Pod 39 at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

The Avalon Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Broadway Plaza Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

THE PAUL NYC- Hotel New York City at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Stewart Hotel New York at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Times Square West at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Pod Brooklyn Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Life Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Chelsea at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Manhattan/Chelsea at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Central Park at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Hudson New York at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York - Times Square South at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York Times Square West at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

What do families do in New York when they visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around New York. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and see for yourself how the student make use of New York.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: