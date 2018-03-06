Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

Visiting Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of New York as well. Remember that New York is also catering to 9571 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in New York. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in New York when they visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around New York. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and see for yourself how the student make use of New York.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Trending Content

00:20
Meet shannon before she shows you around the fashion institute of technology!
Campus
Meet Shannon the CampusReel ambassador for the Fashion Institute of Technology! She is a Junior at FIT studying advertising marketing and communications. Shannon is really excited to show CampusReel around her campus.
03:42
Get a look inside a typical upperclassman double at fit!
Campus
Watch Shannon give you a tour of her dorm at the upperclassman dorm building of FIT called Kaufman Hall. This dorm building is off campus but still an easy commute to school with ten minute or less walk.
01:28
Shannon shows you the basement of kaufman hall
Dorms
Watch Shannon give a tour of the Kaufman Hall basement! This is where the Mail Center, Fitness Room, Computer Lab, and Laundry room are.
00:54
Walk with shannon on her commute to fit
Campus
Shannon brings the camera along for her morning commute from her dorm to FIT. Watch to learn more about Kaufman Hall and other ways to get commute from there to FIT.
00:41
Check out a typical class setting at fit!
Academics
Watch Shannon give an overview of a typical FIT classroom! She also talks about what classes at FIT are like.
01:04
Fit has an awesome museum!
Get to know a little bit about the FIT museum. This is one of Shannon's favorite spots on campus!
00:35
Shannon gives you a look at what fit's "quad" is like!
Campus
Watch Shannon explain what FIT's version of a quad is like. This area is always really busy with students especially when the weather starts to get nice and warm.
01:24
Shannon talks about the changing weather in new york city!
Watch Shannon talk about how if you go to FIT you're going to experience all of the seasons!
00:55
Walk back to kaufman hall with shannon as she leaves penn station!
Campus
Watch Shannon talk about the location of FIT and how convenient it is being so close to Penn Station!
01:32
Shannon talks about the fit stereotypes
Watch Shannon talk about the stereotype people sometimes have of FIT and how it's not true and shouldn't hold you back from applying!
