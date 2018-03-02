Sign Up
Howard University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Howard University ?

Visiting Howard University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Howard University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Washington as well. Remember that Washington is also catering to 6796 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Howard University ?

The Howard University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Washington. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Washington Hilton at Howard University
  • The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center at Howard University
  • Beacon Hotel & Corporate Quarters at Howard University
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Washington, DC/Downtown at Howard University
  • Holiday Inn Washington DC-Central/White House at Howard University
  • Comfort Inn Downtown DC/Convention Center at Howard University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/U.S. Capitol at Howard University
  • JW Marriott Washington, DC at Howard University
  • Hamilton Hotel - Washington DC. at Howard University
  • Hampton Inn Washington-Downtown-Convention Center at Howard University
  • Capital Hilton at Howard University
  • Washington Plaza Hotel at Howard University
  • Grand Hyatt Washington at Howard University
  • Washington Marriott Georgetown at Howard University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Washington, DC/Foggy Bottom at Howard University
  • Georgetown Suites at Howard University
  • The Westin Georgetown, Washington D.C. at Howard University
  • Washington Marriott Wardman Park at Howard University
  • The Madison Washington, DC, a Hilton Hotel at Howard University
  • Omni Shoreham Hotel at Howard University
  • Washington Marriott at Metro Center at Howard University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Washington, DC/Foggy Bottom at Howard University
  • Avenue Suites Georgetown at Howard University
  • Hyatt Place Washington DC/National Mall at Howard University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Washington, DC/Dupont Circle at Howard University
  • Hotel Hive at Howard University
  • Hyatt Regency Washington On Capitol Hill at Howard University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Washington, DC/Dupont Circle at Howard University
  • Hyatt Place Washington Dc/Georgetown/West End at Howard University
  • Holiday Inn Washington-Capitol at Howard University
  • Georgetown University Hotel & Conference Center at Howard University
  • Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown at Howard University
  • DC Lofty at Howard University
  • Windsor Inn Hotel at Howard University
  • Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel at Howard University
  • Hyatt Place Washington Dc/Us Capitol at Howard University
  • Washington Court Hotel at Howard University
  • HighRoad Hostel & Suites Washington DC at Howard University
  • Hyatt Place Washington Dc/ White House at Howard University
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington DC Convention Center at Howard University
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Washington DC Convention Center at Howard University
  • Pod DC Hotel at Howard University
  • DC Internacional at Howard University
  • Kimpton Rouge Hotel at Howard University
  • Adam's Inn at Howard University
  • Morrison-Clark Historic Inn & Restaurant at Howard University
  • Kellogg Conference Hotel at Howard University
  • The LINE DC at Howard University
  • The Darcy at Howard University
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Washington, DC/New York Avenue at Howard University
  • Marriott Marquis Washington, DC at Howard University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Washington, DC/U.S. Capitol at Howard University
  • The Fairfax at Embassy Row at Howard University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Washington, DC Downtown at Howard University
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Washington DC Georgetown at Howard University
  • InterContinental The Willard Washington D.C. at Howard University
  • Eldon Luxury Suites at Howard University
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington DC NoMa Union Station at Howard University
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington, D.C. Downtown at Howard University
  • The Embassy Inn at Howard University

What do families do in Washington when they visit Howard University ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Washington. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Howard University and see for yourself how the student make use of Washington.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Howard University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:35
Meet spencer!
Introducing myself to the CampusReel family! Come along and join me as I show you around Howard University!
01:48
My daily routine
Dorms
My daily routine includes waking up, brushing my teeth, and getting dressed to start my day. Today is an off day (the weekend) and I am heading off campus to go to one of my favorite places to shop, Crossroads a consignment shop, and to see the new Barack and Michelle Obama's portraits at the National Portrait Gallery in downtown Chinatown.
01:51
Howard metro
I'm using the metro to head downtown to the museum. You can get a metro card, used like a debit card, by adding money onto to your card and scan it to get through the turntable. The metro map is quite easy to use, and it's color coded, to easily navigate you through D.C.
01:17
National portrait gallery, part i
In the National Portrait Gallery of Art seeing the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.
00:58
National portrait gallery, part ii
In the National Portrait Gallery of Art seeing the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.
01:41
National portrait gallery, part iii
In the National Portrait Gallery of Art seeing the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.
01:05
Howard basketball game
The men's and women's last home basketball game of the season against Norfolk State. I was joined by my friend, Kristin, to tell me about her favorite sport to watch during the year.
01:01
More from the howard basketball game
The men's and women's last home basketball game of the season against Norfolk State.
03:07
Take a tour of a dorm room in college hall north
Dorms
A good friend of mine and Resident Assistant, Sydney, showed me around her room in College Hall South one of the all freshman girl dorms.
01:05
Blackburn cafe and c-store
Food
A mini tour of the newly renovated Blackburn Cafe, with variety options but not limited to: cereal and milk, fruit, fries, hamburgers, vegetarian options, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, vegetables and meat pairings, and salad bar. Also one of the many C-Stores on campus is located in the Blackburn Center. A C-Store is a quick "grab-n-go" where you can grab some candy, snacks, drinks, and ice cream.
