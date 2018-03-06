Sign Up
Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 25 tour videos for Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), so you can expect to spend between 75 to 125 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New York, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New York weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New York if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?

Below is a list of every Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) students!

What is city New York, NY like?

New York is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).

Who are the tour guides for Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) tours:

Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New York and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in person.

00:20
Meet shannon before she shows you around the fashion institute of technology!
Campus
Meet Shannon the CampusReel ambassador for the Fashion Institute of Technology! She is a Junior at FIT studying advertising marketing and communications. Shannon is really excited to show CampusReel around her campus.
03:42
Get a look inside a typical upperclassman double at fit!
Campus
Watch Shannon give you a tour of her dorm at the upperclassman dorm building of FIT called Kaufman Hall. This dorm building is off campus but still an easy commute to school with ten minute or less walk.
01:28
Shannon shows you the basement of kaufman hall
Dorms
Watch Shannon give a tour of the Kaufman Hall basement! This is where the Mail Center, Fitness Room, Computer Lab, and Laundry room are.
00:54
Walk with shannon on her commute to fit
Campus
Shannon brings the camera along for her morning commute from her dorm to FIT. Watch to learn more about Kaufman Hall and other ways to get commute from there to FIT.
00:41
Check out a typical class setting at fit!
Academics
Watch Shannon give an overview of a typical FIT classroom! She also talks about what classes at FIT are like.
01:04
Fit has an awesome museum!
Get to know a little bit about the FIT museum. This is one of Shannon's favorite spots on campus!
00:35
Shannon gives you a look at what fit's "quad" is like!
Campus
Watch Shannon explain what FIT's version of a quad is like. This area is always really busy with students especially when the weather starts to get nice and warm.
01:24
Shannon talks about the changing weather in new york city!
Watch Shannon talk about how if you go to FIT you're going to experience all of the seasons!
00:55
Walk back to kaufman hall with shannon as she leaves penn station!
Campus
Watch Shannon talk about the location of FIT and how convenient it is being so close to Penn Station!
01:32
Shannon talks about the fit stereotypes
Watch Shannon talk about the stereotype people sometimes have of FIT and how it's not true and shouldn't hold you back from applying!
