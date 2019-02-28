Sign Up
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus

2024 Georgia Tech Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 56.0% of freshman live on campus at Georgia Tech?

What type of housing does Georgia Tech provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Georgia Tech, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 16.0
Women's Dorms true 4.0
Men's Dorms true 11.0
Sorority Housing true 3.0
Fraternity Housing true 14.0
Single-student Apartments true 42.0
Married Student Apartments true 3.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 6.0

What are the dorms like at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus dorm rooms?

The Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:52
Upperclassmen housing
Melanie Weaver Dorms
After your freshmen year, the most common option for housing is to get an on campus apartment. You can also become a peer leader for freshmen living with them, get a suite style, or move to an off campus apartment.
02:52
Dorm tour: hopkins residence hall
Melanie Weaver Dorms
Hopkins Residence Hall is a freshmen only dorm located on East Campus of Georgia Tech. It is a communal style dorm, meaning that the bathroom is shared for the floor. I live in a double, two people, but Tech also offers quad dorms, four people. The floors are separated by gender but the buildings themselves generally aren't.
02:07
Housing quads
Melanie Weaver Dorms
Each cluster of dorms on campus has either its own or a shared quad. The quad is a perfect area to go outside and just enjoy the day.
02:21
Freshmen housing options
Melanie Weaver Dorms
As a freshmen at Georgia Tech, housing is guaranteed. The majority of freshmen housing options are communal style either double or quad dorm. You can also choose to join a Living Learning Community: Explore, Global Leadership, Grand Challenges, Honors, Impact. Whether you choose to join a LLC or not, you will be living in a close knit community with people of your same age and gender.
06:42
Smoke and mirrors!
William Willis Dorms
Today, I go shopping to buy a mirror, and I go about the rest of my day!
06:13
Moving into a frat house
William Willis Dorms
I move into a fraternity today! Not your typical move in vlog!

