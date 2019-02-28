What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 56.0% of freshman live on campus at Georgia Tech?

What type of housing does Georgia Tech provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Georgia Tech, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 16.0 Women's Dorms true 4.0 Men's Dorms true 11.0 Sorority Housing true 3.0 Fraternity Housing true 14.0 Single-student Apartments true 42.0 Married Student Apartments true 3.0 Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0 Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true 6.0

What are the dorms like at Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus dorm rooms?

The Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

