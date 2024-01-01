Sign Up
Howard University Dining & Food

00:42
Soul food thursday part ii
Food
In the cafe and through the campus, you can follow along with constant updates on what is happening on campus, i.e. the weekly cafe schedule and important social media information.
01:35
Food pt. 2 & meal plan explained
Nia Larry Food
In this video, I talk more in-depth about the food variety here at Howard. Within the cafeterias, there are different stations dedicated to different food types, such as the grill, vegan station, and pasta station. Also, I give my reviews of the food options on and around campus. Meal plans are utilized through the Bison One Card, so it's important to become familiar with the system!
01:00
Soul food thursday
Food
It's Soul Food Thursday at the Blackburn Cafe. I had some fried chicken, mac n cheese, cornbread, and rice and beans with some lemonade. One of my best friends, Aliyah, joined me to eat and she talked about one of her favorite food options on campus.
01:05
Blackburn cafe and c-store
Food
A mini tour of the newly renovated Blackburn Cafe, with variety options but not limited to: cereal and milk, fruit, fries, hamburgers, vegetarian options, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, vegetables and meat pairings, and salad bar. Also one of the many C-Stores on campus is located in the Blackburn Center. A C-Store is a quick "grab-n-go" where you can grab some candy, snacks, drinks, and ice cream.
01:00
Food on campus
Nia Larry Food
I will be showing you the food options on and around campus! Along Georgia Avenue, there are restaurants that I enjoy such as Potbelly's, Negril, and Chipotle. There are two cafeterias on campus: Annex and Blackburn. I will show you Annex during Soul Food Thursday, and Punchout which is located in Blackburn. You can use swipes in the cafes depending on what meal plan you choose to use.

