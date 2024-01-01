I will be showing you the food options on and around campus! Along Georgia Avenue, there are restaurants that I enjoy such as Potbelly's, Negril, and Chipotle. There are two cafeterias on campus: Annex and Blackburn. I will show you Annex during Soul Food Thursday, and Punchout which is located in Blackburn. You can use swipes in the cafes depending on what meal plan you choose to use.