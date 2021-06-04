Sign Up
IE University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are IE University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. IE University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of IE University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the IE University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the IE University campus by taking you around Madrid. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a IE University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit IE University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of IE University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the IE University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting IE University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting IE University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at IE University?

For your convenience, below is a list of IE University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a IE University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring IE University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting IE University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the IE University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a IE University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a IE University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting IE University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour IE University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience IE University and Madrid during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:51
Haka dance - ie team building activity
Demo Account Campus
01:38
International mba - how does a typical day look like at ie?
Demo Account Campus
02:19
Arabela talks about summer travel and bonding with her classmates
Demo Account
Arabela takes us with her on a few trips with her IE International MBA classmates.

Click here to learn more about the International MBA! 
01:02
Playing football while pursuing an mba at ie with valentina
Demo Account
00:34
Welcome to ie with daniel
Demo Account Campus
Welcome to IE with Daniel!

Click here learn more about the International MBA.
01:09
My international mba experience at ie with george
Demo Account Interview
My IMBA Experience at IE with George.

Click here learn more about the International MBA.
00:39
My ie experience with felipe
Demo Account Interview
My IE Experience with Felipe.

Click here to learn more about the International MBA.
00:52
How to make your stay in madrid successful at ie with felipe
Demo Account
01:18
Out and about in madrid with juliana
Demo Account
Out and About in Madrid with Juliana!

Click here learn more about the International MBA.
01:01
What to expect in the international mba program at ie with felipe
Demo Account Academics
