IESE Business School Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do IESE Business School tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 23 tour videos for IESE Business School, so you can expect to spend between 69 to 115 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of IESE Business School and stay informed on campus life.

Where do IESE Business School tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your IESE Business School tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring IESE Business School in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Barcelona (MBA), Madrid (MiM), Spain so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at IESE Business School, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Barcelona (MBA), Madrid (MiM) weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The IESE Business School website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do IESE Business School tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of IESE Business School starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because IESE Business School students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Barcelona (MBA), Madrid (MiM) if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the IESE Business School admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at IESE Business School?

Below is a list of every IESE Business School building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a IESE Business School tour?

All CampusReel tours for IESE Business School include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see IESE Business School students!

What is city Barcelona (MBA), Madrid (MiM), Spain like?

Barcelona (MBA), Madrid (MiM) is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at IESE Business School.

Who are the tour guides for IESE Business School on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at IESE Business School. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of IESE Business School tours:

IESE Business School, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if IESE Business School is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Barcelona (MBA), Madrid (MiM) and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting IESE Business School in person.

