Ivey Business School Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Ivey Business School tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 62 tour videos for Ivey Business School, so you can expect to spend between 186 to 310 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Ivey Business School and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Ivey Business School tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Ivey Business School tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Ivey Business School in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as London, ON so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Ivey Business School, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. London weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Ivey Business School website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Ivey Business School tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Ivey Business School starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Ivey Business School students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore London if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Ivey Business School admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Ivey Business School?

Below is a list of every Ivey Business School building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Ivey Business School tour?

All CampusReel tours for Ivey Business School include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Ivey Business School students!

What is city London, ON like?

London is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Ivey Business School.

Who are the tour guides for Ivey Business School on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Ivey Business School. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Ivey Business School tours:

Ivey Business School, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Ivey Business School is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, London and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Ivey Business School in person.

04:00
Danielle lane - mba - introduction & why ivey
Danielle Lane Interview
Take a look at why I chose to do an MBA at Canada's leading business school!
02:30
My-linh - hba - introduction and why i chose the ivey business school hba program
My-Linh Yee Interview
Hi! It's nice to meet you, my name is My-Linh and I'm a fifth-year civil engineering and business student at Western University and the Ivey Business School. Come learn a little bit more about me and why I believe Ivey Business School's HBA program is one of a kind. Music From: https://www.bensound.com/
08:20
Charles akah - mba - introduction & why ivey
Charles Akah Interview
A brief video explaining why Ivey stands out as an MBA school in Canada and how the admission process works.
04:16
Callum mckenney - hba - introduction & why ivey
Demo Account Interview
Meet Callum, an Ivey Business School HBA student in his 4th year.
06:59
Andrew mannella - accelerated mba - introduction & why ivey
Andrew Mannella Academics
Here are my thoughts on the Ivey Accelerated MBA program, from work-life-academic balance, to classmates, to faculty - all the reasons why you should consider this program for your career growth!
03:56
Sweety kumari - mba - introduction & why ivey
Demo Account Interview
Meet Sweety, an MBA candidate from New Delhi, India. Learn more about what brought her to the Ivey Business School and what she loves about her MBA program.
02:31
Oliver corey - accelerated mba - introduction & why ivey
Demo Account Interview
Meet Oliver, a recent graduate of the Ivey Business School Accelerated MBA.
03:20
Anika mehta - accelerated mba - classmates
Demo Account
Anika discusses what she loves about her Ivey classmates.
03:27
Anika mehta - accelerated mba - learning experience
Demo Account Academics
Anika shares more about what she enjoyed about the Ivey Business School learning experience, including more about Case Method Learning.
04:19
Anika mehta - ivey amba - introduction & why ivey
Demo Account Interview
Meet Anika Metha, a recent graduate of the Ivey Business School Accelerated MBA program.
