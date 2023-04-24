Sign Up
Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 33 tour videos for Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business, so you can expect to spend between 99 to 165 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Atlanta, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Atlanta weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Atlanta if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business tour?

All CampusReel tours for Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business students!

What is city Atlanta, GA like?

Atlanta is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business.

Who are the tour guides for Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business tours:

Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Atlanta and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Georgia State University - J. Mack Robinson College of Business in person.

05:46
Application tips from rcb graduate recruiters, liz and rachael
Skylar Greenway Campus
Application Tips from the Admissions Managers Liz and Rachael
01:01
Welcome reception for robinson's admits
Jamie Jutras Campus
Admits Reception
03:11
Interviews with robinson alumni
Skylar Greenway Campus
Road to Robinson Individual Interviews 
02:11
Road to robinson 2023
Skylar Greenway Campus
Road to Robinson - In-Person Experience
03:18
The value of coffee and conversations at robinson
Skylar Greenway Campus
02:10
Coffee and conversations preview
Skylar Greenway Campus
03:00
Lauren's journey to the robinson college of business
Skylar Greenway Campus
Meet Lauren O'Hearn and learn how she went to Robinson College of Business.
01:16
Lily's commute to robinson
Skylar Greenway Campus
00:59
Welcome to robinson
Skylar Greenway Campus
01:15
Road to robinson 2022 (information session)
Skylar Greenway Campus
