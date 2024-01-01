In this video, I finally move into my new home, Lafayette College. My move in process was quite different from many of the ones I've seen. This is mainly due to the fact that that I'm an international student (Jamaican) so I had to take a few flights as opposed to driving there, which also means I couldn't carry as many things. Nonetheless, I hope you really hope you enjoy it! Oh, and there will be a dorm tour coming soon.