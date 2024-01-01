YOU'RE WATCHING
Lafayette College Campus
12:16
My first day of college | freshman year
This is my first day as an official college student at Lafayette College. My vlog features friends, food, fashion and fitness! Hope you enjoy! Let's connect! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shantae_shand/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shantae.shand Snapchat: Shantae.Shand
12:24
College student sees snow for the first time on campus
Being an island girl, snow is really a 'new phenomenon'. In this video you'll get to see me experience my first snowfall. I hope you enjoy! Let's connect! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shantae_shand/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shantae.shand Snapchat: Shantae.Shand
11:27
College move in day | international student
In this video, I finally move into my new home, Lafayette College. My move in process was quite different from many of the ones I've seen. This is mainly due to the fact that that I'm an international student (Jamaican) so I had to take a few flights as opposed to driving there, which also means I couldn't carry as many things. Nonetheless, I hope you really hope you enjoy it! Oh, and there will be a dorm tour coming soon.
