00:32
A normal night out
Loyola's night scene is fun, considering that there's so many ways to celebrate, cultural shows being one of them!
01:11
Sean guides through halas rec center
The Halas Rec Center is open and free to students all week long. Halas offers several opportunities for independent exercise, from aerobic machines upstairs to the lap pool and weight room downstairs. In addition, Halas offers free student-led group classes in a variety of areas, from yoga to body sculpting workouts, all of which can be joined at any point throughout the year.
00:38
Hannah takes you through cuneo hall
Loyola Chicago has many building specialized for certain classes, as well as buildings, such as Cuneo, for extra classrooms. Many of the new buildings are very nice and have been constructed to be environmentally conscious.
01:09
Sean walks through the east quad
The East Quad gives the Loyola community the experience of a typical college quad. The trees and nature bring wildlife out during the warmer seasons, and its open space makes it perfect for relaxation, studying, or community events. Its central location on the Lake Shore Campus allows for quick access to several of Loyola's other buildings.
00:41
Hannah walks and talks about the ies
Loyola University Chicago prides themselves on being environmentally conscious. The Institute of Environmental Sustainability is a hub for environmental studies majors and those related classes. The building is also home to an indoor greenhouse as well as our biosoap making lab.
05:37
Hanging out and working out at loyola
In this video we get a workout in at the Halas Recreational Center.
01:19
Hannah shows you the west and east quads
There are two main quads at Loyola Chicago. Both the East and West quads are used to cross between the academic buildings that surround them.
01:42
Sean explains loyola's two campuses
Loyola has two main campuses: Lake Shore Campus and Water Tower Campus. With a free shuttle running between the two, students can easily take courses at both locations. While certain areas of study are focused on a specific campus, there are often course options available on both campuses.
01:22
Hannah takes you through the mundelein center for the fine and performing arts
Loyola University has an amazing arts program - the classes for this broad range of studies can be found in the Mundelein Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. Within the building, there are stages, music rooms, classrooms, a cafe, and multiple open areas which students can study in. This is my go-to place during finals week!
01:24
Sean explores lake michigan & echo spot
Loyola's Lake Shore Campus sits right along the shores of Lake Michigan. Campus walkways run throughout the edge of the lake, and two public beaches are located just north of the campus that students often use. In addition, the Echo Spot adds a unique feature to campus that highlights the beauty of both the lake and the chapel.
01:19
01:05
The beauty of the u-pass!
Loyola's U-Pass lets you not worry about if you have a declining balance on your train card, which is a MUST if you want to explore the city!
00:46
Hannah shows the beautiful view of the lake
Loyola University is located right next to Lake Michigan. From many of the buildings, you can actually see the lake, which most students find beautiful and relaxing. There is a sidewalk that follows the border of the lake which provides a scenic walk for students traveling to and from classes.
01:16
Hannah tells you about one of her favorite study spots
One of the most popular places to study on campus is the IC or the Information Commons. It is connected to the library and placed facing Lake Michigan. The IC has a ton of tables for studying as well as computers set up at half of the tables. For students that want to study in small groups, there are rooms that students can rent out.