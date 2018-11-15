Sign Up
Marquette University

2024 Marquette University Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at Marquette University ?

What type of housing does Marquette University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Marquette University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 57.0
Women's Dorms true 8.0
Men's Dorms true 6.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true 1.0
Single-student Apartments true 22.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true 1.0
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 4.0

What are the dorms like at Marquette University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Marquette University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Marquette University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Marquette University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Marquette University dorm rooms?

The Marquette University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Marquette University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Marquette University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:30
Student hangout spots
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Here's a few areas that students enjoy spending time in!
02:04
College dorm room tour
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Today, I'm going to give you a quick tour of my dorm room! I live in Carpenter Tower in a single with a private bath. If you want a more in-depth video you can check out my Youtube Channel: DoubleK0711. Sophomore Year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRHgvEW2tss&t=58s Freshman Year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBhLwIdaZIo&t=12s
02:47
Kelly’s interview| meet a ra
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Meet my RA Kelly!
07:13
College dorm tour freshman year
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Take a look inside my freshman year dorm room!
02:16
Different housing options at marquette university
Kayla Kajita Dorms
There are a TON of housing options at Marquette University and I go through each and everyone!
00:57
Must have dorm room essentials
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Here are my TOP 3 dorm room essentials that every college students need in their lives!
06:35
In-depth college dorm room tour
Kayla Kajita Dorms
Here's an in-depth look at my college dorm room tour as a sophomore.

