McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 32 tour videos for McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin, so you can expect to spend between 96 to 160 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin and stay informed on campus life.

Where do McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Austin, TX so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Austin weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Austin if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin?

Below is a list of every McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin tour?

All CampusReel tours for McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin students!

What is city Austin, TX like?

Austin is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin.

Who are the tour guides for McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin tours:

McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Austin and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin in person.

01:23
Kyle johnson - why mccombs
Demo Account
Kyle Johnson, Full-Time MBA '21 talks about his career experience and journey to McCombs.
01:49
Kyle johnson - student orgs
Demo Account
Kyle Johnson, Full-Time MBA '21, talks about the student organizations he was a part of at McCombs. 
01:38
Kyle johnson - living in austin, texas
Demo Account
Kyle Johnson, Full-Time MBA '21, talks about the food and nightlife in Austin, Texas. He says there are four main parts of the nightlife in Austin. The typical Sixth Street (nicknamed "Dirty Sixth Street"), West Sixth Street, Rainey Street, and the Domain. 
01:31
Jennifer boone - why mccombs
Demo Account Academics
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about why she chose McCombs amongst three other programs she was offered admission to. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
00:59
Jennifer boone - mccombs+ program
Demo Account Academics
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about the resources she utilized from the McCombs+ Program. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
02:14
Jennifer boone - student orgs
Demo Account
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about the student orgs she was a part of at Texas McCombs. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
02:12
Jennifer boone - why i chose an mba in the nonprofit space
Demo Account Academics
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about how she was inspired to pursue an MBA in the non-profit space. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
02:27
Jennifer boone - study groups and making lifelong friends
Demo Account
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about her study group and classmates she met in the program. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
01:50
Jennifer boone - mccombs alumni network
Demo Account Academics
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about the Longhorn Alumni Network. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
00:32
Jennifer boone - alumni network (short).mp4
Demo Account Academics
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about the Longhorn Alumni Network. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
