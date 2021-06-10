Sign Up
McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin campus by taking you around Austin. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin?

For your convenience, below is a list of McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin and Austin during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:23
Kyle johnson - why mccombs
Demo Account
Kyle Johnson, Full-Time MBA '21 talks about his career experience and journey to McCombs.
01:49
Kyle johnson - student orgs
Demo Account
Kyle Johnson, Full-Time MBA '21, talks about the student organizations he was a part of at McCombs. 
01:38
Kyle johnson - living in austin, texas
Demo Account
Kyle Johnson, Full-Time MBA '21, talks about the food and nightlife in Austin, Texas. He says there are four main parts of the nightlife in Austin. The typical Sixth Street (nicknamed "Dirty Sixth Street"), West Sixth Street, Rainey Street, and the Domain. 
01:31
Jennifer boone - why mccombs
Demo Account Academics
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about why she chose McCombs amongst three other programs she was offered admission to. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
00:59
Jennifer boone - mccombs+ program
Demo Account Academics
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about the resources she utilized from the McCombs+ Program. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
02:14
Jennifer boone - student orgs
Demo Account
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about the student orgs she was a part of at Texas McCombs. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
02:12
Jennifer boone - why i chose an mba in the nonprofit space
Demo Account Academics
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about how she was inspired to pursue an MBA in the non-profit space. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
02:27
Jennifer boone - study groups and making lifelong friends
Demo Account
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about her study group and classmates she met in the program. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
01:50
Jennifer boone - mccombs alumni network
Demo Account Academics
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about the Longhorn Alumni Network. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
00:32
Jennifer boone - alumni network (short).mp4
Demo Account Academics
Jennifer Boone, MBA at Dallas/Fort Worth '21, talks about the Longhorn Alumni Network. Read more about Jennifer on our MBA Insider Blog
