McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin
2024 McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin?
What type of housing does McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|-
|Women's Dorms
|-
|Men's Dorms
|-
|Sorority Housing
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|-
|Other Housing Type
|-
What are the dorms like at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin feel like home!
- Centrum Dorm at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin
- Robert B. Rowling Hall, The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business Dorm at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin
- McCombs School of Business Dorm at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin
- The Centrum Dorm at McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin
What are the dimensions of McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin dorm rooms?
The McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and McCombs School of Business, University of Texas - Austin likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.