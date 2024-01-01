YOU'RE WATCHING
Miami University-Oxford Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:47
Uptown oxford
Uptown Oxford has various chain retailers and many small businesses that it is famous for. There are also a variety of bars and shops.
02:51
Residential quads at miami university
In this video, I touch on the main residential quads on Miami University's campus. While there aren't many, there are also various residential buildings spread throughout Western campus. Typically, these buildings are newer and nicer. A large portion of Miami students also opt to live in off campus apartments and houses. However, this is not an option for freshmen or sophomores. Freshmen also CANNOT have cars on Campus.
00:56
Pulley tower
Pulley Tower is one of those things that everybody at Miami knows about. Throughout each day, Pulley Tower plays different tunes that most students recognize.
02:21
Tappan hall, miami university
Established in 1970, Tappan Hall is a residential hall on the South-East side of Miami University's campus.The hall is coed and has three floors plus a basement. Within the basement, there is a rec room, kitchen, lounge, and laundry facilities. Currently, Tappan Hall is about 70% freshmen.
01:22
Harrison hall at miami university
Harrsion Hall is Miami University's political science building. Although Harrsion Hall is small in comparison to many other academic buildings, there are many classrooms.
03:01
Our dorm, miami university
Although it may not be the newest, our dorm room is a perfect example of a standard double at Miami University. Each dorm room comes with a fridge, beds, dressers, desks, office chairs, and a closet/cubby. Furniture cannot be added nor removed from your dorm, and there might be more rules about your walls than you think!
01:28
Pearson hall
Pearson Hall of Miami University has three floors plus a basement. Many science and medical classes take place in this building, with many professors offices being on the top floor. Pearson Hall has many renovated study areas with charging stations.
02:49
King library, miami university
King Library has 4 floors (including the basement) and has multiple levels of quietness. In this video, I show you a few of the louder floors.
Miami University-Oxford
Miami University-Oxford Bagel & Deli Shop
Miami University-Oxford Brandon Hall
02:51
Residential quads at miami university
In this video, I touch on the main residential quads on Miami University's campus. While there aren't many, there are also various residential buildings spread throughout Western campus. Typically, these buildings are newer and nicer. A large portion of Miami students also opt to live in off campus apartments and houses. However, this is not an option for freshmen or sophomores. Freshmen also CANNOT have cars on Campus.