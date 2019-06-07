When is the best time to visit National Chengchi University (NCCU)?

Visiting National Chengchi University (NCCU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit National Chengchi University (NCCU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Taipei City as well. Remember that Taipei City is also catering to students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit National Chengchi University (NCCU)?

The National Chengchi University (NCCU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Taipei City. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Taipei City when they visit National Chengchi University (NCCU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Taipei City. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at National Chengchi University (NCCU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Taipei City.