National Chengchi University (NCCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit National Chengchi University (NCCU)?

Visiting National Chengchi University (NCCU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit National Chengchi University (NCCU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Taipei City as well. Remember that Taipei City is also catering to students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit National Chengchi University (NCCU)?

The National Chengchi University (NCCU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Taipei City. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Taipei City when they visit National Chengchi University (NCCU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Taipei City. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at National Chengchi University (NCCU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Taipei City.

04:19
Final goodbye! exchange is ending...
It has been an honor to show you all NCCU while on exchange. This semester will forever hold a special place in my heart and I am so grateful to have been able to document and show you all a piece of it. Thank you Campus Reels for providing me with this voice and platform.
03:36
Interview with mat: language barrier? culture shock?
Interview
Mat is one of my friends also here on exchange from Switzerland! In this video, we talk about his experience at NCCU, considering language barriers, if he's had culture shock and how he got involved on campus at NCCU.
06:22
Nccu's ciee exchange program: an option for american students
Academics
My friends Danielle and Jessie explain NCCU's CIEE exchange program. Learn how this program is different from the one I am enrolled in. CIEE has options for exchange programs all around the world!
01:24
Interviewing rita (part 4): why do taiwanese students pick nccu?
Interview
In this video, Rita shares why Taiwanese students pick NCCU. In this video, she comments on NCCU's reputation and why people want to come here.
02:44
Interviewing rita (part 3): how would you generalize nccu students?
In this interview, I ask Rita if she can generalize the typical NCCU student.
04:32
Interviewing rita (part 2): nccu academic & party culture
Interview
In this video, Rita shares NCCU's academic and party culture from a local student perspective!
03:41
Meet my roommate, rita! her perspective on nccu & i-house (part 1)
Interview
Meet my roommate, Rita! Rita is a local Taiwanese student and I thought it would be helpful to have her talk about her perspective on NCCU and I-House! She is a junior, like me, and one of the few local students living in I-House.
03:21
Nightlife: night markets in taipei!
Food
Visiting and exploring Taipei's plethora of night markets is a great way to spend your night. If you aren't a fan of drinking or clubbing but still want to be able to go out at night, then night markets are the option for you! You can even start your night out at the night market then continue for a night of drinking afterwards. Either way-- night markets here in Taipei and in Taiwan are a must.
04:07
Nighlife: drinking
There is a range of night life here in Taipei and at NCCU. From hanging out with friends on campus, to the club or the bar, you can always find something to do.
04:21
Dorms up on the mountain | danielle's dorm tour
Dorms
Dorm 10 is another option for exchange students at NCCU. It is the second nicest dorm option on campus (I-House is the best!) It is located on upper campus on the mountain!
