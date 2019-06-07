Sign Up
National Chengchi University (NCCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do National Chengchi University (NCCU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 21 tour videos for National Chengchi University (NCCU), so you can expect to spend between 63 to 105 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of National Chengchi University (NCCU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do National Chengchi University (NCCU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your National Chengchi University (NCCU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring National Chengchi University (NCCU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Taipei City, Taiwan so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at National Chengchi University (NCCU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Taipei City weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The National Chengchi University (NCCU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do National Chengchi University (NCCU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of National Chengchi University (NCCU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because National Chengchi University (NCCU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Taipei City if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the National Chengchi University (NCCU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a National Chengchi University (NCCU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for National Chengchi University (NCCU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see National Chengchi University (NCCU) students!

What is city Taipei City, Taiwan like?

Taipei City is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at National Chengchi University (NCCU).

Who are the tour guides for National Chengchi University (NCCU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at National Chengchi University (NCCU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of National Chengchi University (NCCU) tours:

National Chengchi University (NCCU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if National Chengchi University (NCCU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Taipei City and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting National Chengchi University (NCCU) in person.

Final goodbye! exchange is ending...
It has been an honor to show you all NCCU while on exchange. This semester will forever hold a special place in my heart and I am so grateful to have been able to document and show you all a piece of it. Thank you Campus Reels for providing me with this voice and platform.
Interview with mat: language barrier? culture shock?
Interview
Mat is one of my friends also here on exchange from Switzerland! In this video, we talk about his experience at NCCU, considering language barriers, if he's had culture shock and how he got involved on campus at NCCU.
Nccu's ciee exchange program: an option for american students
Academics
My friends Danielle and Jessie explain NCCU's CIEE exchange program. Learn how this program is different from the one I am enrolled in. CIEE has options for exchange programs all around the world!
Interviewing rita (part 4): why do taiwanese students pick nccu?
Interview
In this video, Rita shares why Taiwanese students pick NCCU. In this video, she comments on NCCU's reputation and why people want to come here.
Interviewing rita (part 3): how would you generalize nccu students?
In this interview, I ask Rita if she can generalize the typical NCCU student.
Interviewing rita (part 2): nccu academic & party culture
Interview
In this video, Rita shares NCCU's academic and party culture from a local student perspective!
Meet my roommate, rita! her perspective on nccu & i-house (part 1)
Interview
Meet my roommate, Rita! Rita is a local Taiwanese student and I thought it would be helpful to have her talk about her perspective on NCCU and I-House! She is a junior, like me, and one of the few local students living in I-House.
Nightlife: night markets in taipei!
Food
Visiting and exploring Taipei's plethora of night markets is a great way to spend your night. If you aren't a fan of drinking or clubbing but still want to be able to go out at night, then night markets are the option for you! You can even start your night out at the night market then continue for a night of drinking afterwards. Either way-- night markets here in Taipei and in Taiwan are a must.
Nighlife: drinking
There is a range of night life here in Taipei and at NCCU. From hanging out with friends on campus, to the club or the bar, you can always find something to do.
Dorms up on the mountain | danielle's dorm tour
Dorms
Dorm 10 is another option for exchange students at NCCU. It is the second nicest dorm option on campus (I-House is the best!) It is located on upper campus on the mountain!
