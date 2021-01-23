Sign Up
Northwest Indian College (NWIC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Northwest Indian College (NWIC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 13 tour videos for Northwest Indian College (NWIC), so you can expect to spend between 39 to 65 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Northwest Indian College (NWIC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Northwest Indian College (NWIC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Northwest Indian College (NWIC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Northwest Indian College (NWIC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bellingham, WA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Northwest Indian College (NWIC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bellingham weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Northwest Indian College (NWIC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Northwest Indian College (NWIC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Northwest Indian College (NWIC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Northwest Indian College (NWIC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bellingham if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Northwest Indian College (NWIC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Northwest Indian College (NWIC)?

Below is a list of every Northwest Indian College (NWIC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Northwest Indian College (NWIC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Northwest Indian College (NWIC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Northwest Indian College (NWIC) students!

What is city Bellingham, WA like?

Bellingham is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Northwest Indian College (NWIC).

Who are the tour guides for Northwest Indian College (NWIC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Northwest Indian College (NWIC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Northwest Indian College (NWIC) tours:

Northwest Indian College (NWIC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Northwest Indian College (NWIC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bellingham and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Northwest Indian College (NWIC) in person.

Trending Content

01:37
Camas louge - intro & why nwic
Demo Account Interview
Meet Camas Louge, a student at NWIC.
01:31
Camas logue - work/life balance
Demo Account Interview
Tips for balancing school with your other responsibilities.
01:17
Camas logue - about the nwic native environmental studies program
Demo Account Academics
Camas Logue - About the Native Environmental Studies program
01:19
Camas logue - scholarship tips
Demo Account Academics
Tips on how to go about the scholarship search process
03:44
Meet cassa, student at nwic!
Demo Account Interview
Meet Cassa, student at NWIC
02:17
William wilson iii - intro & why nwic?
Demo Account Interview
Meet William, a student at NWIC
02:27
William wilson iii - campus resources
Demo Account Campus
William shares more about how NWIC supports students.
02:25
William wilson iii - remote learning at nwic
Demo Account Academics
William Wilson III - Remote Learning at NWIC
03:13
William wilson iii - aicf & scholarships
Demo Account Academics
William shares more details about scholarships and how to find them through the American Indian College fund (www.standwithnativestudents.org)
02:22
Cassa cole - nwic academic experience
lindsey zine-velasco Academics
More about academics at NWIC
