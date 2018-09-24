Sign Up
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)

2024 Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

What type of housing does Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true 40.0
Men's Dorms true 26.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 34.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) dorm rooms?

The Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

