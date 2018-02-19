Sign Up
For schools
Pepperdine University (PU)

2024 Pepperdine University (PU) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at Pepperdine University (PU)?

What type of housing does Pepperdine University (PU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Pepperdine University (PU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Pepperdine University (PU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Pepperdine University (PU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Pepperdine University (PU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Pepperdine University (PU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Pepperdine University (PU) dorm rooms?

The Pepperdine University (PU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Pepperdine University (PU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Pepperdine University (PU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:23
Laundry day!
Dorms
Each freshman dorm at Pepperdine has its own laundry room with 1 washer and 2 dryers.
03:56
Interview with cassidy
Dorms
Join Erin in interviewing her roommate Cassidy! Cass shares her major, why she loves Pepperdine, and some other little fun facts.
01:06
Housing explanation
Dorms
Learn all about Pepperdine Housing! Freshman and Sophomores live on campus, but this video is specifically about freshman housing. Look for Erin's video on International Programs to learn more about Sophomores!
01:08
Dorm room
Dorms
At Pepperdine, you can choose to live in a double occupancy room or a triple occupancy room. In a triple, you will pay less money, and you're guaranteed an ocean view! The furniture can be moved around however you want it, but usually the layout shown is most effective.
00:41
House lobby tour
Dorms
Pepperdine's housing system is unique for college campuses. Join Erin on a tour of the house lobby and hear an explanation of the house layout!
00:42
Bathroom tour
Dorms
In suite-style housing, each suite shares a bathroom! Like every bathroom there is a fan for getting steam out, but our bathrooms also have a heat fan! They are super useful for those chilly 60 degree days in Malibu.
00:33
Overview of the suite
Dorms
Freshmen at Pepperdine live in suites. Join Erin in an overview of her living space and the layout of a typical Pepperdine suite.

Pepperdine University (PU)

