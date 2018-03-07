Scripps College
2024 Scripps College Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Scripps College?
What type of housing does Scripps College provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Scripps College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Scripps College?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Scripps College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Scripps College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Scripps College feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Scripps College dorm rooms?
The Scripps College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Scripps College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Scripps College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
