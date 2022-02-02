Sign Up
Portsmouth Abbey School Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Portsmouth Abbey School virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Portsmouth Abbey School is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Portsmouth Abbey School virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Portsmouth Abbey School vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Portsmouth Abbey School campus by taking you around Portsmouth. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Portsmouth Abbey School virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Portsmouth Abbey School in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Portsmouth Abbey School is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Portsmouth Abbey School people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Portsmouth Abbey School and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Portsmouth Abbey School in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Portsmouth Abbey School?

For your convenience, below is a list of Portsmouth Abbey School places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Portsmouth Abbey School virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Portsmouth Abbey School on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Portsmouth Abbey School in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Portsmouth Abbey School virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Portsmouth Abbey School virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Portsmouth Abbey School virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Portsmouth Abbey School in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Portsmouth Abbey School. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Portsmouth Abbey School and Portsmouth during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:13
Why i chose the abbey with alexis
Demo Account Interview
Why I Chose the Abbey with Alexis
01:44
Teaching theology with dr. lavallee
Demo Account Interview
Teaching Theology with Dr. Lavallee
01:27
Meet dr. lavallee at portsmouth abbey
Demo Account Interview
Meet Dr. Lavallee at Portsmouth Abbey
01:50
Meet alana, form iii president at portsmouth abbey
Demo Account Interview
Meet Alana, Form III President at Portsmouth Abbey
01:38
Meet alli, form iii student at portsmouth abbey
Demo Account Interview
Meet Alli, Form III student at Portsmouth Abbey
01:15
Meet mr. moffie at portsmouth abbey
Demo Account Academics
Meet Mr. Moffie at Portsmouth Abbey
01:31
Teaching for understanding with mr. moffie at portsmouth abbey
Demo Account Academics
Teaching for Understanding with Mr. Moffie at Portsmouth Abbey
01:15
My favorite spots on portsmouth abbey's campus with alli
Demo Account Campus
My Favorite Spots on Portsmouth Abbey's Campus with Alli
02:12
What will your journey be?
Demo Account Campus
Hear from some of our outstanding students about their time at the Abbey. We can't wait to find out what YOUR journey will be!
02:22
You are home
Demo Account Campus
You are home at the Abbey!
