All Campus Reviews

02:54
6 convenient on-campus resources at rit
Adrian Burke Campus
Managing independent life while in college, and becoming a true adult, come with a few unexpected challenges. Adrian Burke, first-year, game design and development, shares 6 helpful resources for students that are right on the RIT campus.
07:00
College of health sciences and technology tour
Abigail Morrissey Campus
Hello! Follow along with me as I take you on a video tour of our college of health sciences and technology. You will get to see a lot of our lab spaces, classrooms, and study spaces in these academic buildings at RIT.
05:17
My favorite spots on the rit campus
Abigail Morrissey Campus
Hello, today I am showing you some of my favorite spots on the RIT campus! Enjoy!
04:30
Freeze fest at rit
Alicia Pruner Campus
Freeze Fest is a week-long celebration of winter at RIT, featuring a variety of activities both on- and off-campus. From athletic events, to ice sculptures, to musical performance; Freeze Fest is a much anticipated annual event enjoyed by many.

Follow Nikki, third-year in the School of Individualized Studies, through a week of fun at RIT's Freeze Fest 2023. 

🔸 https://campusgroups.rit.edu/freezefest/home/
02:31
Get outdoors | 3 ways to connect with nature at rit
Adrian Burke Campus
When studying at college, it's easy to neglect outdoor activity and grow disconnected from nature. However, fostering this connection has many important benefits for students' mental health and learning. At RIT, there are many ways to have outdoor activity, whether it's a quick stroll in the forest, a trek across the river, or an outing with peers.
00:09
A mini tour of rit's university gallery
Nikki Lombardo Campus
01:58
Find your focus: study places & spaces @ rit
Adrian Burke Campus
No matter what degree you want to pursue, one of the things you will do at RIT is spend time completing work and studying outside of class. There are many places across RIT's campus that enable students to find their focus, from coffee shops to koi ponds. There is a space for people of all study styles and preferences.
07:05
College of liberal arts tour
Emma Woerle Campus
Hi! This is a video tour of the College of Liberal Arts Building here at RIT! I tried to give as much information as possible, but if you have any question, please feel free to reach out! Insta: @emmawoerle Youtube: Emma Woerle
05:35
Saunders college of business tour
Ariel Roberts Campus
Check out the Max Lowenthal building (aka Saunders College of Business) at RIT!
15:01
Rit campus tour
Alicia Pruner Campus
Get a glimpse of the RIT campus through this 15 minutes video tour. Learn more about academics at RIT, explore state-of-the-art facilities, and see a sneak peak of construction projects that are transforming campus. 
--
Visiting Rochester, NY? Be sure to register for an in-person campus tour to see for yourself why RIT is known as a remarkable place to live and learn.
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)

03:28
A snow day at rit
Alicia Pruner Campus
For some students, attending RIT in Rochester, NY presents a first opportunity to experience snow. In the video, Morgan shares a glimpse into a recent snow day at RIT. 

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences

08:28
Golisano college of computing & cybersecurity institute tour
Kim Ngo Campus
A tour of the Golisano College of Computing & Information Sciences building as well as the Global Cybersecurity Institute building at Rochester Institute of Technology. These buildings are home to several majors: Software Engineering, Computer Science, Game Design & Development, Cybersecurity, Human Centered Computing, Web and Mobile Development, and Computing Information Technologies. All the facilities as well as classrooms are shown for these buildings!

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gosnell Hall

01:48
My favorite places on the rit campus | quaid
Quaid Guarino Campus
Rochester Institute of Technology has so many great spots on campus. In this video, I am going to show you three of my favorite places to be on campus which are Red Barn, Global Village, and the College of Science.

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Lomb Memorial Dr

07:00
College of health sciences and technology tour
Abigail Morrissey Campus
Hello! Follow along with me as I take you on a video tour of our college of health sciences and technology. You will get to see a lot of our lab spaces, classrooms, and study spaces in these academic buildings at RIT.
05:17
My favorite spots on the rit campus
Abigail Morrissey Campus
Hello, today I am showing you some of my favorite spots on the RIT campus! Enjoy!
