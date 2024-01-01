YOU'RE WATCHING
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Campus
6 convenient on-campus resources at rit
Managing independent life while in college, and becoming a true adult, come with a few unexpected challenges. Adrian Burke, first-year, game design and development, shares 6 helpful resources for students that are right on the RIT campus.
College of health sciences and technology tour
Hello! Follow along with me as I take you on a video tour of our college of health sciences and technology. You will get to see a lot of our lab spaces, classrooms, and study spaces in these academic buildings at RIT.
My favorite spots on the rit campus
Hello, today I am showing you some of my favorite spots on the RIT campus! Enjoy!
Freeze fest at rit
Freeze Fest is a week-long celebration of winter at RIT, featuring a variety of activities both on- and off-campus. From athletic events, to ice sculptures, to musical performance; Freeze Fest is a much anticipated annual event enjoyed by many.
Follow Nikki, third-year in the School of Individualized Studies, through a week of fun at RIT's Freeze Fest 2023.
Get outdoors | 3 ways to connect with nature at rit
When studying at college, it's easy to neglect outdoor activity and grow disconnected from nature. However, fostering this connection has many important benefits for students' mental health and learning. At RIT, there are many ways to have outdoor activity, whether it's a quick stroll in the forest, a trek across the river, or an outing with peers.
A mini tour of rit's university gallery
The University Gallery is my favorite art gallery on RIT's campus! Anyone can pop in at any time during its open hours to enjoy works of art created by professional faculty and alumni, and artists and designers from around the world. The exhibitions featured in this video are Lella Vignelli's Jewelry for San Lorenzo: Photographs by Julia Abbonizio, and Vignelli's Final Chair: Manufactured by Heller.
Find your focus: study places & spaces @ rit
No matter what degree you want to pursue, one of the things you will do at RIT is spend time completing work and studying outside of class. There are many places across RIT's campus that enable students to find their focus, from coffee shops to koi ponds. There is a space for people of all study styles and preferences.
College of liberal arts tour
Hi! This is a video tour of the College of Liberal Arts Building here at RIT! I tried to give as much information as possible, but if you have any question, please feel free to reach out! Insta: @emmawoerle Youtube: Emma Woerle
Saunders college of business tour
Check out the Max Lowenthal building (aka Saunders College of Business) at RIT!
Rit campus tour
Get a glimpse of the RIT campus through this 15 minutes video tour. Learn more about academics at RIT, explore state-of-the-art facilities, and see a sneak peak of construction projects that are transforming campus.
Visiting Rochester, NY? Be sure to register for an in-person campus tour to see for yourself why RIT is known as a remarkable place to live and learn.
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences
Golisano college of computing & cybersecurity institute tour
A tour of the Golisano College of Computing & Information Sciences building as well as the Global Cybersecurity Institute building at Rochester Institute of Technology. These buildings are home to several majors: Software Engineering, Computer Science, Game Design & Development, Cybersecurity, Human Centered Computing, Web and Mobile Development, and Computing Information Technologies. All the facilities as well as classrooms are shown for these buildings!
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gosnell Hall
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Lomb Memorial Dr
College of health sciences and technology tour
Hello! Follow along with me as I take you on a video tour of our college of health sciences and technology. You will get to see a lot of our lab spaces, classrooms, and study spaces in these academic buildings at RIT.