02:54
A day in the life with emma
Watch this video to see a typical day for me as a remote student at St. Mikes! Watch me go through my classes, do homework, and enjoy the nice spring weather.
03:06
Welcome to saint mikes with emma
Welcome to Saint Mikes! Watch this video to learn a little more about why I was drawn to Saint Mikes, what sealed the deal for me, and the types of classes and support you get as a student here.
02:59
Student employment & internships
Max discusses some of the opportunities available to SMC students outside of the classroom
