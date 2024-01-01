Sign Up
02:54
A day in the life with emma
Emma LaRose Campus
Watch this video to see a typical day for me as a remote student at St. Mikes! Watch me go through my classes, do homework, and enjoy the nice spring weather.
03:06
Welcome to saint mikes with emma
Emma LaRose Campus
Welcome to Saint Mikes! Watch this video to learn a little more about why I was drawn to Saint Mikes, what sealed the deal for me, and the types of classes and support you get as a student here.
02:59
Student employment & internships
Maxfield Rossignol Campus
Max discusses some of the opportunities available to SMC students outside of the classroom
03:20
Welcome to saint michael's!
Cana Courtney Campus
Welcome to Saint Michael's College! Watch this video to learn a bit about the campus, as well as check out my favorite location on campus: The Teaching Garden! The Teaching Garden is a great place on campus to have classes, relax, do homework, or just hang out and enjoy the campus environment.
02:21
Max rossignol '22, saint michael's college
Maxfield Rossignol Campus
Welcome to Saint Mike's! My name is Max Rossignol and I'm psyched to give you a look at what it's like to be a Purple Knight! Enjoy!

