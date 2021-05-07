Sign Up
Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 12 tour videos for Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business, so you can expect to spend between 36 to 60 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Santa Clara, Califormia so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Santa Clara weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Santa Clara if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business?

Below is a list of every Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business tour?

All CampusReel tours for Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business students!

What is city Santa Clara, Califormia like?

Santa Clara is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business.

Who are the tour guides for Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business tours:

Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Santa Clara and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Santa Clara University, Leavey School of Business in person.

03:54
Emba program structure | dawn mccale
lindsey zine-velasco Academics
EMBA Program Structure
04:11
Why i chose santa clara emba and what i loved about it | dawn mccale
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Why I Chose Santa Clara EMBA and What I Loved about it
00:27
Emba program professors at santa clara university | dawn mccale
lindsey zine-velasco Academics
EMBA Program Professors at Santa Clara University
04:31
A deeper look at marketing, supply chain & ethics course | dawn mccale
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
A Deeper Look at Marketing, Supply Chain & Ethics Course
01:34
Team learning in the emba program | dawn mccale
lindsey zine-velasco Interview
Dawn talks about the value of learning in small groups of diverse backgrounds throughout her EMBA experience at Santa Clara.
02:00
Who thrives in the santa clara emba program? | brenda aho
Demo Account Interview
Brenda discusses the mindset EMBA candidates need to have to be successful at Santa Clara
02:13
Who and what influenced me to pursue my emba | brenda aho
Demo Account Interview
Brenda discusses how her father's career as a small business owner influenced her decision to pursue her MBA.
00:48
Standout faculty at scu | brenda aho
Demo Account Academics
Brenda gives a shout out to Dr. Tammy Madsen, a particularly influential professor at SCU.
02:31
Meet brenda aho, santa clara executive mba alumna 2021
Demo Account Interview
Meet Brenda Aho, Santa Clara Executive MBA Alumna 2021
00:37
3 things i love about scu with jennifer
Demo Account Academics
3 Things I Love About SCU with Jennifer 
