Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Santa Clara University (SCU)

2024 SCU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 96.0% of freshman live on campus at SCU?

What type of housing does SCU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at SCU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 100.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Santa Clara University (SCU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Santa Clara University (SCU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Santa Clara University (SCU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Santa Clara University (SCU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Santa Clara University (SCU) dorm rooms?

The Santa Clara University (SCU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Santa Clara University (SCU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Santa Clara University (SCU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

02:10
Swig residence hall
August Rosedale Dorms
Here is a brief tour of my dorm room here at Swig Residence Hall.
01:06
Housing options
August Rosedale Dorms
Here is a brief explanation of some of the housing options here at SCU.
00:34
Fun dorm additions
August Rosedale Dorms
This video shows some of the things you can bring for your dorm that can make it stand out a bit more.
00:57
Swig hallway / bathroom layout
August Rosedale Dorms
In this video I show a group of friends all doing homework together in the hallway of 5th floor Swig. I also explain that there are 2 bathrooms per floor (1 male, 1 female).
04:16
Dorm tour
August Rosedale Dorms
Dorm tour compilation video
00:36
Introduction video
August Rosedale Dorms
I'm August Rosedale and I'm a freshman here at Santa Clara University! Here is a brief intro about me and my hometown and major.
01:02
Dorm room essentials
August Rosedale Dorms
A few of the most commonly used essentials by my roommate and I.

Santa Clara University (SCU) Swig Residence Hall

02:10
Swig residence hall
August Rosedale Dorms
Here is a brief tour of my dorm room here at Swig Residence Hall.
01:06
Housing options
August Rosedale Dorms
Here is a brief explanation of some of the housing options here at SCU.
00:34
Fun dorm additions
August Rosedale Dorms
This video shows some of the things you can bring for your dorm that can make it stand out a bit more.
00:57
Swig hallway / bathroom layout
August Rosedale Dorms
In this video I show a group of friends all doing homework together in the hallway of 5th floor Swig. I also explain that there are 2 bathrooms per floor (1 male, 1 female).
04:16
Dorm tour
August Rosedale Dorms
Dorm tour compilation video
00:36
Introduction video
August Rosedale Dorms
I'm August Rosedale and I'm a freshman here at Santa Clara University! Here is a brief intro about me and my hometown and major.
01:02
Dorm room essentials
August Rosedale Dorms
A few of the most commonly used essentials by my roommate and I.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved