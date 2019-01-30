Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
2024 Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 94.0% of freshman live on campus at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)?
What type of housing does Loyola Marymount University (LMU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Loyola Marymount University (LMU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Loyola Marymount University (LMU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Loyola Marymount University (LMU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Loyola Marymount University (LMU) feel like home!
- Desmond hall Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Jamba Juice Loyola Marymount Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- William H. Hannon Library Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Drollinger Field Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- William H. Hannon Library Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- KXLU Radio Station Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- LMU School of Film and Television Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Huesman Hall Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Sunken Garden Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Foley Building Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Sacred Heart Chapel Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Westchester Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Manhattan Beach Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- University Hall Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- St. Robert's Hall Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Hannon Apartments Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Leavey 6 Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Loyola Marymount University Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Doheney Hall Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Malone Student Center Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Life Sciences Building Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Burns Recreation Center Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Del Rey North Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
- Playa Vista Dorm at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
What are the dimensions of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) dorm rooms?
The Loyola Marymount University (LMU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Loyola Marymount University (LMU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: