Loyola Marymount University (LMU)

2024 Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 94.0% of freshman live on campus at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)?

What type of housing does Loyola Marymount University (LMU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Loyola Marymount University (LMU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Loyola Marymount University (LMU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Loyola Marymount University (LMU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Loyola Marymount University (LMU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) dorm rooms?

The Loyola Marymount University (LMU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Loyola Marymount University (LMU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:10
Img_2225.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Welcome to LMU! I'm here to show you all around! Let's do it!
00:56
Freshman quad
Jalyn Eaton Dorms
The Freshman quad really made my freshman year experience unforgettable. It was awesome getting to live so close to all of my friends. I have so many amazing memories from this area of campus.
02:45
Lmu dorm room tour part 1!
Lauren Straub Dorms
I live in Doheny Hall, located in East Quad! Here I give you a tour of a typical Doheny dorm room! I show you how my roommate and I coordinated our bedding and decorations, as well as talk about dorm room essentials.
01:02
Img_2244.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Student's live in residence halls their freshman years, and this is your typical dorm!
02:58
Lmu dorm room tour part 3!
Lauren Straub Dorms
This is Part 3 of the dorm room tour! Here I discuss more essentials and housing options for freshmen and beyond! You'll want to learn it all before coming to campus. Matching with your roommate is an extra fun thing to do!
02:51
Lmu dorm room tour part 2!
Lauren Straub Dorms
This is part 2 of the dorm room tour! Here I discuss allllll the essentials, from headphones to a mini fridge! It's important to know what to bring to college before you get there. Here's the inside scoop!
00:11
Img_2224.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Housing on campus is ideal for freshman, as you'll stay close to your peers. Huesman hall is a freshman dorm, right next to the main dining option on campus, the Lair.
01:01
Img_2223.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Sadly, we must end this. Hopefully this helped you in choosing schools!
01:27
Hannon, mckay, and east quad!
Lauren Straub Dorms
These are some of the main quads on campus! Some are more isolated than others, but they all have their perks. Click to see different housing options! Being in East Quad myself, I have a bit of bias, but each area has distinct features that make it unique and lovable!
01:04
Img_2228.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Desmond is an all-girls dorm on campus and Rosecrans is co-ed. These are two freshman dorms and around 100 residents live in each of them.
SHOW MORE

