What is bates and dudley lawrence
I Give a brief description of Bates dining hall and take a quick tour of a classroom to give a preview to our round table seminar courses.
Classroom examples
Classrooms at SLC are all different and all for different subjects... you never know what you'll get.
The south lawn!
Take a quick tour of the South Lawn, the second quad on Sarah Lawrence Campus. Surroudning this quad is the Pub, The Performing Arts Center, and Westlands (our landmark building). Bonus points if you can spot the "Yoko" a sculpture you can sit on (named after alumnae Yoko Ono)!
Reisinger
Reisinger is a very interesting building. I've had a couples classes in some of the spaces and I've seen plenty of shows. Also, the bookstore is in here! Very important!
Antonia gives a tour of her single in warren green
My old roommate, Antonia, gives us a tour of her single in Warren Green! I also show you the upstairs bathroom and their iconic Jeff Goldblum shower curtains!
The older part of campus
Originally William and Sarah Lawrence's backyard, this part of campus is also known as the older part of campus. MacCracken, Dudley Lawrence, Titsworth, and Osilas are the four original dorm room buildings and have been since the college opened in 1926. The Teahaus is also an original part of the Lawrence family estate and is now used for studying and coffee/tea/pastries.
A tour of the north lawn
Take a tour of the North Lawn, one of two of SLC's quads. A hotspot for students (when the weather is nice) and home to an SLC gem: The TeaHaus! Surrounding the north lawn are dorms and classrooms (some of our classrooms are in our dorm buldings)!
Maryanne talks about why she chose sarah lawrence!
Listen to Maryanne, a first-year, talk about why she chose Sarah Lawrence, what she likes and dislikes about SLC, and the campus culture!
Health and wellness center
In this video, I take you through Sarah Lawrence's Health and Wellness Center and I show you what our wellness room looks like! As promised, I have listed all medical and psychological services the center has to offer! Medical: Diagnose and treat short-term illnesses and minor injuries, prescribe common medications for acute illness, vaccinations, routine lab work, test for and treat sexually transmitted diseases, gynecological exams, and provide birth control. Psychological Services: Our staff includes licensed clinical psychologists, clinical social workers, and a part-time psychiatrist who have been specifically trained to work with college-age individuals through a variety of treatment modalities. All services begin with an initial 30-minute consultation where students have an opportunity to talk with a therapist about concerns they wish to address. Based on the information presented, the consulting therapist will make treatment recommendations. Wellness Services: Wellness Room, Campus Programming, Wellness Classes, Smoking Cessation, Nutritional Information, and the Peer Health Educator Program.
Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
Heimbold
This is the Heimbold visual arts center. One of our newer buildings. It’s also used for club meetings like Gryphon capital our investment club on campus.
A classroom in the p.a.c!
A tour of a classroom in the Performing Arts Center, and a bit about the types of classrooms at SLC.
Heading to bates
Bates is Sarah Lawrence’s Student Life Center and home to our main cafeteria.
Tess talks about why she chose sarah lawrence, campus life, and academics!
On her way to the library, Tess talks about why she chose Sarah Lawrence, her favorite and least favorite parts, and gives the rundown of an SLC student.
The gym
I've spent basically no time at the gym BUT I'm going to give you a tour anyway. It's a small gym but it has everything you need.
Mccraken study room
This is the MCCraken study room. A hidden gem on campus it’s a really great place to do work or to hang out with friends. And the great thing is that not a lot of people know about it.
The future barbara walter student center and the yoko ono.mp4
A quick look at some places on campus! There's the future Barbara Walters Student Center which is under construction and then there's the Yoko Ono!
The north and south lawns
The North and South Lawn are very important to student life here. Events are held under a tent on the South Lawn (like Fall and Spring Formal and Graduation) and then on the North Lawn is the Tea Hauss.
The slc dorms
Here's a walking tour of campus. Sarah Lawrence might be small but we manage to pack a lot on one small campus. We have less than 2000 students, but they all have to live somewhere!
Cross country
Sarah Lawrence has a nice selection of sports. I love being a part of a team. This is a clip from one of our meets.
Dining halls.mp4
It's time for the best part of any campus... the food. First is Bates, a dining hall that's buffet style. Lots of different options for different diets. Then there's The Pub, where you can order some greasy food or create your own salad or sandwich. Not shown are the small places on campus like a cafe in the library and another cafe in the visual arts building.
A tour of bronxville!
Bronxville may not be a big town but it's a big part of campus life. Want to grocery shop, catch a movie or grab coffee? Come to Bronxville! Although more of campus is in Yonkers and there's a big mall not to far away, if you want something quaint and quiet, come to Bronxville!