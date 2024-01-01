YOU'RE WATCHING
Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
01:33
What is bates and dudley lawrence
I Give a brief description of Bates dining hall and take a quick tour of a classroom to give a preview to our round table seminar courses.
00:30
The pub!
Take a tour of the pub, one of two main dining options on campus! Historically named the pub because it used to serve beer, it is now a restaurant-style dining hall where you can get burgers, fries, quesadillas, chicken tenders, sandwiches and more (all on the meal plan)!
01:17
Heading to bates
Bates is Sarah Lawrence’s Student Life Center and home to our main cafeteria.
00:48
Bates dining hall!
Home to the famous Bate's Brunch, Bates is the main dining option on campus. It is (surprisingly good) cafeteria style food with many options! Take a quick tour of Bates!
00:45
The pub
The Pub is one of Sarah Lawrence's major food sources! With a grille, Make your own sandwich/salad/bowl area, sushi, vegan options, gluten-free options, kosher options, coffee, snacks, etc, Students come very frequently to get their favorite sandwich in between classes!
02:20
Dining halls.mp4
It's time for the best part of any campus... the food. First is Bates, a dining hall that's buffet style. Lots of different options for different diets. Then there's The Pub, where you can order some greasy food or create your own salad or sandwich. Not shown are the small places on campus like a cafe in the library and another cafe in the visual arts building.
Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)
01:17
Heading to bates
Bates is Sarah Lawrence’s Student Life Center and home to our main cafeteria.
Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) 1 Mead Way
01:33
What is bates and dudley lawrence
I Give a brief description of Bates dining hall and take a quick tour of a classroom to give a preview to our round table seminar courses.
02:20
Dining halls.mp4
It's time for the best part of any campus... the food. First is Bates, a dining hall that's buffet style. Lots of different options for different diets. Then there's The Pub, where you can order some greasy food or create your own salad or sandwich. Not shown are the small places on campus like a cafe in the library and another cafe in the visual arts building.
Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) Sarah Lawrence College
00:30
The pub!
Take a tour of the pub, one of two main dining options on campus! Historically named the pub because it used to serve beer, it is now a restaurant-style dining hall where you can get burgers, fries, quesadillas, chicken tenders, sandwiches and more (all on the meal plan)!