Scripps College Dining & Food
00:35
7 dining halls at our disposal
I love checking all the colleges dining halls before every meal! You can follow your favorite dishes!
00:59
Eating lunch in the student union
The Student Union is a great place to do work or club organizing on campus!
00:21
The international station in the dining hall!
The international station is where different foreign foods such as pho rotate through.
Scripps College Malott Dining Commons
