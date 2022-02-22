How long do St. Lawrence College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 38 tour videos for St. Lawrence College, so you can expect to spend between 114 to 190 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of St. Lawrence College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do St. Lawrence College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your St. Lawrence College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring St. Lawrence College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Kingston, Brockville & Cornwall, ON, Canada so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at St. Lawrence College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Kingston, Brockville & Cornwall weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The St. Lawrence College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do St. Lawrence College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of St. Lawrence College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because St. Lawrence College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Kingston, Brockville & Cornwall if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the St. Lawrence College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at St. Lawrence College?

Below is a list of every St. Lawrence College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a St. Lawrence College tour?

All CampusReel tours for St. Lawrence College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see St. Lawrence College students!

What is city Kingston, Brockville & Cornwall, ON, Canada like?

Kingston, Brockville & Cornwall is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at St. Lawrence College.

Who are the tour guides for St. Lawrence College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at St. Lawrence College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of St. Lawrence College tours:

St. Lawrence College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if St. Lawrence College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Kingston, Brockville & Cornwall and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting St. Lawrence College in person.