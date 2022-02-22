Sign Up
St. Lawrence College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are St. Lawrence College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. St. Lawrence College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of St. Lawrence College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the St. Lawrence College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the St. Lawrence College campus by taking you around Kingston, Brockville & Cornwall. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a St. Lawrence College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit St. Lawrence College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of St. Lawrence College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the St. Lawrence College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting St. Lawrence College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting St. Lawrence College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at St. Lawrence College?

For your convenience, below is a list of St. Lawrence College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a St. Lawrence College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring St. Lawrence College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting St. Lawrence College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the St. Lawrence College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a St. Lawrence College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a St. Lawrence College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting St. Lawrence College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour St. Lawrence College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience St. Lawrence College and Kingston, Brockville & Cornwall during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:04
My new life as a st. lawrence college student
Luis Cardona
As a student at St. Lawrence College, I was able to start a new life in Canada. It is a pride for me to be a part of St. Lawrence College and learn new ways of professional interaction. Today, I have a great team of Teachers and Classmates, and new possibilities to improve my professional skills. 
02:13
St. lawrence international student experience: a day in kingston with nadezhda
Demo Account
St. Lawrence International Student Experience: A Day in Kingston with Nadezhda
01:59
Meet lalaine, a musical theatre student at st. lawrence college
Demo Account Interview
Meet Lalaine, a Musical Theatre Student at St. Lawrence College
03:08
Meet luis, an international student at st. lawrence college
Demo Account Interview
Meet Luis, an International Student at St. Lawrence College
01:09
My experience at st. lawrence college with jayme
Demo Account Interview
My Experience at St. Lawrence College with Jayme
01:19
Meet felipe, a music theatre performance student at st. lawrence college
Demo Account Interview
Meet Felipe, a Music Theatre Performance Student at St. Lawrence College
01:01
Meet kate, a music theatre student at st. lawrence college
Demo Account Interview
Meet Kate, a Music Theatre Student at St. Lawrence College
00:29
How to dress for canadian winter?
Felipe de Brito Trindade
Many international students, like me, don’t know how to get dressed or what to bring to face the Canadian winter 🥶 This is what I use on my daily routine: not too much so you’re overdressed or overheated, not too little so you’re cold and uncomfortable. I hope this video helps you to pack your bags to start your new life here in the great white north ❄️🇨🇦
01:02
Slc events
Sofia Lancheros
00:59
Study spot- davies hall
Sofia Lancheros Academics
