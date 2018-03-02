Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

St Olaf College

2024 St Olaf College Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at St Olaf College?

What type of housing does St Olaf College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at St Olaf College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 92.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 8.0

What are the dorms like at St Olaf College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, St Olaf College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of St Olaf College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make St Olaf College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of St Olaf College dorm rooms?

The St Olaf College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of St Olaf College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and St Olaf College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

01:37
Meet liam! and check out his dorm room
Dorms
The dorms here at St Olaf are actually really nice, albeit a bit old. The 3rd and 4th floors of Melby Hall are the only technically "quiet" floors, but the entire hall has a reputation as a "quiet dorm" so its often easier to get harder-to-come-by rooms, like a triple, here! The only downside is a relative lack of social life and activity in the dorm. We also do have free washing and drying machines (and plenty of them).
00:52
Jack shows us his room in kittlesby hall
Dorms
Here we go into one of our larger first-year dorm building on campus: Kittlesby Hall, or Kitt for short. Although it is commonly 3 students to a room, Jack is a Junior Counselor (JC), so he shares a double with the other basement JC, Carl. JC's like him are entirely there to make sure you have a positive first-year experience, so get to know them and they can help make your transition to life at St Olaf a smooth and fun one!

St Olaf College Kittelsby Hall

00:52
Jack shows us his room in kittlesby hall
Dorms
Here we go into one of our larger first-year dorm building on campus: Kittlesby Hall, or Kitt for short. Although it is commonly 3 students to a room, Jack is a Junior Counselor (JC), so he shares a double with the other basement JC, Carl. JC's like him are entirely there to make sure you have a positive first-year experience, so get to know them and they can help make your transition to life at St Olaf a smooth and fun one!

St Olaf College Mellby Hall

01:37
Meet liam! and check out his dorm room
Dorms
The dorms here at St Olaf are actually really nice, albeit a bit old. The 3rd and 4th floors of Melby Hall are the only technically "quiet" floors, but the entire hall has a reputation as a "quiet dorm" so its often easier to get harder-to-come-by rooms, like a triple, here! The only downside is a relative lack of social life and activity in the dorm. We also do have free washing and drying machines (and plenty of them).
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved