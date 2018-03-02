CAMPUSREEL
When is the best time to visit St Olaf College?
Visiting St Olaf College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit St Olaf College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Northfield as well. Remember that Northfield is also catering to 3005 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit St Olaf College?
The St Olaf College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Northfield. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Americas Best Value Inn Faribault at St Olaf College
- Boarders Inn & Suites by Cobblestone Hotels at St Olaf College
- Archer House River Inn at St Olaf College
- The Magic Door Bed & Breakfast at St Olaf College
- Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Northfield, MN at St Olaf College
- Servicios Latinos Minas at St Olaf College
- Days Inn by Wyndham Faribault at St Olaf College
- Roberds Lake Resort & Campgrounds at St Olaf College
- Country Inn and Suited at St Olaf College
- Contented Cottage B&B at St Olaf College
- Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Northfield at St Olaf College
- Northfield Inn at St Olaf College
- Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Northfield at St Olaf College
- AmericInn by Wyndham, Northfield at St Olaf College
What do families do in Northfield when they visit St Olaf College?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Northfield. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at St Olaf College and see for yourself how the student make use of Northfield.
What buildings should I look at when I visit St Olaf College?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- Stav Hall at St Olaf College
- Skoglund Athletic Center at St Olaf College
- Mellby Hall at St Olaf College
- Kittelsby Hall at St Olaf College
- Rolvaag Memorial Library at St Olaf College
- Regents Hall at St Olaf College
- St. Olaf College at St Olaf College
- Boe Memorial Chapel at St Olaf College
- Holland Hall at St Olaf College
