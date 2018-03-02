Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

St Olaf College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit St Olaf College?

Visiting St Olaf College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit St Olaf College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Northfield as well. Remember that Northfield is also catering to 3005 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit St Olaf College?

The St Olaf College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Northfield. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Americas Best Value Inn Faribault at St Olaf College
  • Boarders Inn & Suites by Cobblestone Hotels at St Olaf College
  • Archer House River Inn at St Olaf College
  • The Magic Door Bed & Breakfast at St Olaf College
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Northfield, MN at St Olaf College
  • Servicios Latinos Minas at St Olaf College
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Faribault at St Olaf College
  • Roberds Lake Resort & Campgrounds at St Olaf College
  • Country Inn and Suited at St Olaf College
  • Contented Cottage B&B at St Olaf College
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Northfield at St Olaf College
  • Northfield Inn at St Olaf College
  • Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Northfield at St Olaf College
  • AmericInn by Wyndham, Northfield at St Olaf College

What do families do in Northfield when they visit St Olaf College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Northfield. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at St Olaf College and see for yourself how the student make use of Northfield.

What buildings should I look at when I visit St Olaf College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:37
Meet liam! and check out his dorm room
Dorms
The dorms here at St Olaf are actually really nice, albeit a bit old. The 3rd and 4th floors of Melby Hall are the only technically "quiet" floors, but the entire hall has a reputation as a "quiet dorm" so its often easier to get harder-to-come-by rooms, like a triple, here! The only downside is a relative lack of social life and activity in the dorm. We also do have free washing and drying machines (and plenty of them).
00:52
Liam showing off the quad and melby
Campus
I ran into my RA on the way out! He, like nearly everyone else here, is incredibly nice and interested in your wellbeing – quite different from the intimidating stereotype of RA's that I had before college. [Pro tip: you want to be friends with the people who can get you in trouble :) ] As we walked outside, I pointed out some of the beautiful architecture on this campus. The fresh snow is really pretty, and in the fall and spring the quad is exquisitely landscaped with trees and flowers. Its relatively quiet at the moment just because I went to breakfast right after the 8:00am class started, so there's not a lot of people about.
02:09
Holland hall: study spots and classrooms
Academics
Freshly finished after a $13 million renovation, Holland Hall is a beauty. Campus legend has it that this is also the building to meet your future significant other in! Housing our English, Social Work, History, Political Science, and many other departments, it has state of the art classrooms and a gorgeous design.
00:43
Walking from holland to the library: some campus views
Campus
Although most Oles live on campus, a small percentage live in the honor houses down on Ole Avenue! If you're big into sports or language or the like you can apply for these, and its a really fun way to build community. Don't miss German House's Oktoberfest celebrations, (all you can eat brats!!)
00:49
Take a tour of rolvaag library
Campus
Ahh, the font of knowledge : the library. From the complete Harry Potter Series to music production studio, the St Olaf Rolvaag Library is superbly equipped with everything you need to learn. My fellow pre-med student and cello master, Nathan, also shared his thoughts on life at St Olaf!
00:48
Crashing my friends radio show!
Students on campus can apply to have their own show on the schools radio station, KSTO! Housed inside Buntrock, KSTO has a neat broadcasting room as well as a production studio and hundreds of records. My friends Jack and Henry have a weekly radio show, InRainBros, (after the Radiohead album), and we got to go in and check it out.
02:10
Meet nathan! and hear about his st. olaf experience
Campus
Ahh, the font of knowledge : the library. From the complete Harry Potter Series to music production studio, the St Olaf Rolvaag Library is superbly equipped with everything you need to learn. My fellow pre-med student and cello master, Nathan, also shared his thoughts on life at St Olaf!
01:14
Athletic center and the natural lands
Campus
Skogland athletic center and the Tostrud field house comprise the St Olaf athletics complex. With two tracks, weight rooms, a gym, 3 basketball courts, 3 tennis courts, and an ice rink being put in this year, St Olaf has fantastic athletic facilities! Hockey and basketball are the two most popular games to go to, but our track and cross country teams regularly go to nationals. Behind Skogland are the natural lands: hundreds of acres of fields, forests, and wetlands to explore!
00:52
Jack shows us his room in kittlesby hall
Dorms
Here we go into one of our larger first-year dorm building on campus: Kittlesby Hall, or Kitt for short. Although it is commonly 3 students to a room, Jack is a Junior Counselor (JC), so he shares a double with the other basement JC, Carl. JC's like him are entirely there to make sure you have a positive first-year experience, so get to know them and they can help make your transition to life at St Olaf a smooth and fun one!
01:27
Take a tour of regents hall
Academics
Regents Hall of Natural Sciences is an incredible building. Having all the sciences in one place makes for extra convenient class schedules, even if campus is only a 15 minute walk across. Built with massive windows, cute little study nooks, and top of the line labs and equipment, its an inspiring place to learn and study! Also, all the science professors' offices are here, making it very accessible to talk with them whenever. [Pro Tip: the old science library on the first floor has been converted into a huge study lounge that is heavily underutilized: skip the library when its packed and head here instead!] I also ran into my friend Kevin, and he shared his thoughts on life at St Olaf.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved