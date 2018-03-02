When is the best time to visit St Olaf College?

Visiting St Olaf College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit St Olaf College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Northfield as well. Remember that Northfield is also catering to 3005 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit St Olaf College?

The St Olaf College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Northfield. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Americas Best Value Inn Faribault at St Olaf College

Boarders Inn & Suites by Cobblestone Hotels at St Olaf College

Archer House River Inn at St Olaf College

The Magic Door Bed & Breakfast at St Olaf College

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Northfield, MN at St Olaf College

Servicios Latinos Minas at St Olaf College

Days Inn by Wyndham Faribault at St Olaf College

Roberds Lake Resort & Campgrounds at St Olaf College

Country Inn and Suited at St Olaf College

Contented Cottage B&B at St Olaf College

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Northfield at St Olaf College

Northfield Inn at St Olaf College

Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Northfield at St Olaf College

AmericInn by Wyndham, Northfield at St Olaf College

What do families do in Northfield when they visit St Olaf College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Northfield. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at St Olaf College and see for yourself how the student make use of Northfield.

What buildings should I look at when I visit St Olaf College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

