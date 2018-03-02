How long do St Olaf College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 15 tour videos for St Olaf College, so you can expect to spend between 45 to 75 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of St Olaf College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do St Olaf College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your St Olaf College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring St Olaf College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Northfield, MN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at St Olaf College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Northfield weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The St Olaf College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do St Olaf College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of St Olaf College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because St Olaf College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Northfield if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the St Olaf College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at St Olaf College?

Below is a list of every St Olaf College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a St Olaf College tour?

All CampusReel tours for St Olaf College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see St Olaf College students!

What is city Northfield, MN like?

Northfield is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at St Olaf College.

Who are the tour guides for St Olaf College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at St Olaf College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of St Olaf College tours:

St Olaf College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if St Olaf College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Northfield and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting St Olaf College in person.

