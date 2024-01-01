Sign Up
SUNY at Albany Campus

00:27
State quad
Campus
State Quad is our other freshman quad here on campus and is directly near Collins circle and The bus system
00:30
Indian quad
Campus
Here we see Indian quad which is one of the freshman quads and newly renovated 
00:27
Dutch quad
Campus
Dutch Quad is also a sophomore quad and very close to the athletic buildings and the science library 
00:38
The main fountain area
Campus
This place is beautiful during the warm months with the water in the fountain and right where women of your lecture classes will be
00:41
Ualbany tunnel system
Campus
The tunnel system is one thing you will need to use to get to class here in Albany during the the winter
00:37
Minerva
Campus
Minerva is a piece of campus that all students need to see if they visit UAlbany.
01:38
Indian pond trail
Dejonna Jackson Campus
Hey guys check out this walkthrough of Indian Pond Trail here at UALbany!
00:47
Collins circle
Dejonna Jackson Campus
Collins Circle is the the official entry point of campus, come take a look at all it has to offer!
01:00
Downtown albany
Dejonna Jackson Campus
A night on the town of Downtown Albany. A great place for bars and night life
00:30
Introduction
Dejonna Jackson Campus
Here at UAlbany we’re known for our fountains. The first is the main fountain which is where many students like to hang out on warm days. The second is the small fountain which is located outside the campus center. The final and newest fountain is the Parent fountain which is located outside of our science library
SUNY at Albany 1400 Washington Ave

00:47
Collins circle
Dejonna Jackson Campus
Collins Circle is the the official entry point of campus, come take a look at all it has to offer!
00:30
Introduction
Dejonna Jackson Campus
Here at UAlbany we’re known for our fountains. The first is the main fountain which is where many students like to hang out on warm days. The second is the small fountain which is located outside the campus center. The final and newest fountain is the Parent fountain which is located outside of our science library

SUNY at Albany Colonial Quad

00:24
Colonial quad
Campus
Colonial quad is a sophomore and upper class men quad and isn’t very convienent being at the front of campus 

SUNY at Albany Dutch Quad

00:27
Dutch quad
Campus
Dutch Quad is also a sophomore quad and very close to the athletic buildings and the science library 

SUNY at Albany Indian Quad

00:30
Indian quad
Campus
Here we see Indian quad which is one of the freshman quads and newly renovated 
00:58
Study spots
The Indian quad study room should are a great spot to study and be very relaxed
