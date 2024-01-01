YOU'RE WATCHING
SUNY at Albany Campus
00:27
State quad
State Quad is our other freshman quad here on campus and is directly near Collins circle and The bus system
00:27
Dutch quad
Dutch Quad is also a sophomore quad and very close to the athletic buildings and the science library
00:38
The main fountain area
This place is beautiful during the warm months with the water in the fountain and right where women of your lecture classes will be
00:41
Ualbany tunnel system
The tunnel system is one thing you will need to use to get to class here in Albany during the the winter
00:47
Collins circle
Collins Circle is the the official entry point of campus, come take a look at all it has to offer!
00:30
Introduction
Here at UAlbany we’re known for our fountains. The first is the main fountain which is where many students like to hang out on warm days. The second is the small fountain which is located outside the campus center. The final and newest fountain is the Parent fountain which is located outside of our science library
SUNY at Albany 1400 Washington Ave
00:47
00:30
